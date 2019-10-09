Engineering: what's in it for women?

Something different every day To start with, it will provide you with new and complex challenges every day. The world has a growing need for existing and different forms of energy to be delivered in ever-more innovative ways.

You’ll always be in demand Energy touches everybody. How do you heat your home? Get from A to B? What do hospitals, schools and businesses run on?

We need energy that is cleaner and better - and we need it soon. Opportunities in engineering are vast and getting bigger all the time. The dual challenge: advancing the energy transition



Working with advanced technology, anywhere You could be finding oil deep below ground and bringing it to the surface, helping process and transport it to customers around the world, or almost anything in between.

You could specialize in the area that fascinates you, whether that’s automotive, drilling, electrical, marine, construction, civil, structural, geochemical, control and automation, interventions, pipelines, naval architecture, subsea and floating systems and more.

You could also be working with some of the most advanced technology in the industry, anywhere from Azerbaijan to the North Sea.

Sounds underground



Be heard from day one Whatever role you find yourself in, it’s more than likely you will be working alongside people from different backgrounds and disciplines.

We value diversity and inclusion, so your voice will be heard right from the start. You will have every opportunity and our full encouragement to develop the skills and knowledge to progress your career.

A career built around you Only 6% of the current UK engineering workforce is made up of women, and we want to change that. Flexible hours or working part-time are both very real options at BP, helping you combine your family commitments with your career ones. Perhaps a change of role would mean you can spend more time with them. In which case, we will help there too.

You’re part of a vital seam of talent that’s a key part of BP’s future.

