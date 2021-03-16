FDM Everywoman in Technology awards

After first joining bp at 19, working in the sales office of what was previously bp Chemicals Plastec, Carolina left to join an investment bank’s IT team. But, when an old bp colleague reached out with an opportunity Carolina says: “I jumped at the chance to work at bp again, and in IT, which is one of my passions. I’ve now been here for 17 years, and part of the digital foundations team for four years, currently working on the digital transformation of our application estate.” She explains her role means she’s accountable for making sure that bp’s application estate is migrated to the cloud. “It’s been a big shift in behaviour and mindset.”

The work Carolina and her team are doing directly enables bp’s purpose of reimagining energy. She says

Our work has enabled thousands of bp employees to access the cloud securely and provides a foundation for bp’s digital transformation. Closing the physical data centres supports bp’s net zero ambitions, because it reduces our carbon footprint and modernises the IT landscape, meaning we’re more flexible for growth and change.

Carolina describes the support she’s had from bp over her career, particularly in terms of developing new skills:

