Hungary's Global Business Services win award

GBS won for being the best shared services centre currently in operation across central and eastern , taking first place against a shortlist of eight other companies. It was praised for its approach to people, successful projects, and range of corporate social responsibility activities.
As one of the most successful energy companies in the world, with operations in over 80 countries, we are ideally placed to meet the broadest range of career aspirations
If you are a student or graduate and want to work at the forefront of innovation, BP has opportunities in locations all over the world
From the deep sea to the desert, from rigs to retail, our people wake up every day to track, trade and deliver the world’s energy in real-time