  5. Hungary's Global Business Services win award

Published:
22 August 2019
BP Hungary's Global Business services has won a prestigious ‘best shared services centre’ of the year award

The 5th annual CEE Shared Services and Outsourcing Awards recognized 25 top companies from a total of 23 countries for their contribution to the shared services industry.

 

GBS won for being the best shared services centre currently in operation across central and eastern , taking first place against a shortlist of eight other companies. It was praised for its approach to people, successful projects, and range of corporate social responsibility activities.

We’re really proud to receive this award, recognizing the energy that the team have put into ensuring that every person working in GBS feels valued – for how they work, what they do, and as part of the global BP family.Jamie Anderson,head of GBS
This isn’t the first industry-wide recognition received by GBS for its shares services excellence. In 2016, it won a shared services manager of the year award and was shortlisted for best shared services employer award.

