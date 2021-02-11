International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2021

Science and gender equality are vital in our ambition to reach net zero, and in supporting our local communities to get there too
We are a global business and as such, it is paramount to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace
Growing up in Luanda, Angola, Dina was always fascinated by the Luanda Refinery’s distillation towers. When she was finishing high school, she applied to the trainee technician programme. To her surprise, she was selected. Now 14 years later at bp, she tells us her story