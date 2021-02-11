Site traffic information and cookies

International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2021

Published:
11 February 2021

Science and gender equality are vital in our ambition to reach net zero, and in supporting our local communities to get there too

Committed to empowering and uplifting women in STEM, we have asked some of our amazing women in science what inspired them to pursue their careers

Tomieka Searcy

Petroleum systems analyst, Subsurface
 

During a high school STEM academy, I participated in a geologic field trip to the Ozark Mountains in Oklahoma. That's where I gained my passion for Geology. I enjoyed learning about the world around me by studying outcrops, rivers, and rocks. I was so intrigued by geology which combined different sciences and led to a career that is world wide and deep as earth's core.

Laura Dafov 

Geologist challenger
 

An inspiring female leader in the energy industry one day told me that my strengths in science, math, and art are a great combination for geology. Thanks to her, I spent 8 passionate years in science through my bachelor’s and PhD. The journey added fuel to my curiosity and always made the exciting work fulfilling when you get to that ‘a-ha!’ moment of discovery

Charlotte Kehoe 

AsPac hub technology deployment senior manager

 

When you are at the point where you have to make a decision, there are so many options that are available to you. My inspiration was that it was simply a path that was less travelled by my peers, my families and friends – I always had a need to do something that was different. Something that would lead me to new experiences, new people and new environments. Once I stepped foot on that path, I have never looked back.

Ann Davies

Chief operating officer, Lightsource bp

 

When I was growing up, the shuttle programme in the US was underway and I wrote letters to NASA. What captured my imagination was how small we were in this universe and how limitless human imagination is. That got me interested and prompted me to study physics, maths and chemistry at school. I was desperate to understand the language of the universe.

