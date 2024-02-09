Meet Maryam, Cleo and Hannah

International Day of Women and Girls in Science is a UN resolution designed to encourage more girls and women into science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) careers. To recognize the occasion, we chat with three bp employees about their STEM careers. Meet data scientist Hannah, Maryam – a digital apprentice in software engineering and Cleo, a process engineer.



What led you to pursue a career in STEM?

Hannah:

Data science is a multidisciplinary field that requires a combination of technical, analytical, and human skills alongside having deep curiosity which keeps things exciting. When I discovered data science, I felt like I had found the most powerful toolkit to solve some of the world’s greatest challenges.

How has being a woman in STEM impacted your career?

Maryam:

I’ve witnessed first-hand the limited female representation in STEM, such as being one of three girls in class. These experiences have not only motivated me to succeed in my own career, but also inspire me to support other women in pursuing STEM careers.

What do you love about working in STEM?

Cleo:

Growing up, I loved problem solving and the idea that I could go into a career where I could make a difference. The STEM field is such an exciting place to be, constantly innovating and evolving to meet the future needs of people and our planet – I pinch myself every day that I get to be a part of that!

Hannah, what’s the best thing about data science?

Hannah:

You learn something new every single day. Every project has its own challenges, and data science as a technical discipline is constantly evolving so you never stop learning.

And Maryam, you’re a digital apprentice in software engineering. What appealed to you about this area?

Maryam:

My journey into STEM was sparked by a love for learning and a passion for programming in particular, as I’ve always enjoyed problem solving. In my current role, practically applying my skills to create a usable product for stakeholders is incredibly rewarding.

Cleo, what do you enjoy most about being a process engineer?

Cleo:

I love the variety of experiences I get. Every day I’m working on something new, seeing something I’ve never seen before and constantly learning more about our energy system! Right now, I’m based onshore in operations, but over the next couple of years I’ll be getting to see how process engineers work offshore and also diving into a project role looking at the development of low carbon technologies.

What opportunities have you had at bp?

Maryam:

As someone who joined as part of the early careers program, I benefit from various exciting opportunities, and I’m fortunate to be surrounded by experts who provide valuable mentorship as I launch my career.

Hannah:

I have been very lucky to have brilliant role models and mentors, particularly in bp, which has encouraged me to follow my passions.

How do you plan to support girls and women in STEM careers?

Maryam:

I hope to continue my own personal development by taking opportunities and contributing to innovative projects within the company, while also breaking gender barriers in the field. By actively showcasing the capabilities of women in STEM, I hope to inspire others and contribute towards a more inclusive environment.

What bp initiatives do you support to promote STEM careers for girls and women?

Hannah:

I’m passionate about digital enablement, supporting others on their data science journey through mentoring and establishing the company’s Foundational Data and Analytics Community, which has been hugely rewarding. I would also love to continue building digital enablement both inside and outside of bp, particularly encouraging young women who are interested in STEM careers.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Cleo:

Wow, what a big question! The world of STEM is evolving at such a rapid pace, especially as we make the transition to net zero by 2050, my future role title might not even exist right now! Over the next 10 years I’m hoping to work my way up to a position where I can be at the forefront of driving the energy transition.Along the way, I’m hoping to experience the industry from a variety of viewpoints with some of my key ambitions being to attend a COP, work internationally and complete my chartership with the Institute of Chemical Engineers.

How does your role help bp’s purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet?

Hannah: