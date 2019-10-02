Meet three OUTstanding BP employees

Joining Paul Reed, chief executive of BP integrated supply and trading, who has featured on the list for the past two years, are Michael Sosso, vice president, ethics and compliance; and Christopher Moody, market risk stream lead – IST IT&S commodity risk, finance and analytics.

Reed has been placed at number six on the ‘Top 100 leading LGBT executives’ list, up from eighth place in 2014.

Honoured and humbled

Sosso, who is placed at number 43, said he felt very surprised when he learnt the news.