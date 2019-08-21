Bethany Clarkson-Morgan receives NSBE’s Champion of Champions Award

On March 21st, Bethany Clarkson-Morgan was recognized for going above and beyond in her commitment to inclusion and diversity in engineering when she was awarded the National Society of Black Engineers “Champion of Champions” Award at the NSBE National Convention in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



With more than 30,000 members, NSBE was founded to increase the number of culturally responsible black engineers who excel academically, succeed professionally, and positively impact the community.



Clarkson-Morgan joined BP as a process engineer within the company’s downstream chemicals business, before moving to operations management at Grangemouth in Scotland. On her return to the US, she moved into upstream, and then became an operations support lead before moving into the newly-formed Safety and Operational Risk Group (S&OR). During her time within S&OR she has served in a variety of roles including planning performance director and global operations assurance lead. Currently she is an upstream assurance lead, covering global operations, projects and wells within the upstream segment.



As someone who thrives in a community and enjoys building connections with colleagues around the globe, her current role is particularly rewarding as she is part of a diverse team, providing insight and access to the different cultures that are part of the broader BP family. She says, “It really shows that in order for us to survive as a company we have to have many voices, and those voices have to be valued.”