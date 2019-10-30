OUTstanding success, again

Daniel Sprich has been an active member of BP Pride since he joined the company in 2011. In 2017/2018, he was Co-Chair of BP Pride UK where he developed BP’s LGBT+ strategy making tangible differences to policies and employee experience. He also works with Stonewall (the UK’s largest LGBT+ charity) and manages BP’s workplace equality index submission (BP has been named one of 12 Top Global LGBT+ Employers for the last three years running).

In 2017 he attended OUTstanding’s first Future Leader Programme and won the Group Challenge addressing the problem that ‘a significant proportion of LGBT+ graduates go back in the closet when they enter the corporate world.’ As a result, Daniel has worked with BP’s graduate recruitment team to implement best practice to attract LGBT+ talent. He also regularly shares his story in schools to help the fight against homophobic and transphobic bullying.



“I feel honoured to be on OUTstanding’s LGBT+ Future Leader List,” he says. This achievement would not have been possible without all the people supporting BP Pride. The progress in BP to create a more LGBT+ inclusive has been amazing over the last couple of years and it makes such a difference to many people. It ultimately helps BP in attracting and retaining the right talent across all strands of diversity.

