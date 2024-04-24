Ramadan, bp and me

Our Sunbury office has a great prayer room, which I always use both in and outside Ramadan. While fasting, it’s a place to decompress and spiritually recalibrate while colleagues are away at lunch.” – Aminat.

bp’s prayer room is a great resource, allowing me to fulfill my religious obligations more efficiently without the need to leave the company’s premises. It enables me to quickly step out and engage in my spiritual activities without any inconvenience.” – Nada.

Having co-workers who are also observing Ramadan is great. It provides a network of solidarity as we navigate fasting, spiritual practices and work obligations all together. We feel a sense of community that helps us stay motivated and connected during this sacred, beloved month.” – Nada.

Working closely with Muslim colleagues from India is an eye-opening experience, showcasing the nuances of cultural traditions. Despite the distance, we are able to form a supportive network, sharing customs and encouraging each other along the way. This is invaluable in balancing work commitments with religious observances.” – Zuhayr.

In what ways do your line manager and colleagues accommodate your needs?

Once during Ramadan I was supposed to travel outside the UK for two weeks to attend some project review sessions. Instead, I requested to attend online as I did not want to worry about what to start and break my fast with. No further questions were asked!” – Aminat.

Working in a global team across time zones allows me to schedule all my meetings in the mornings. This gives me the flexibility to complete my other work activities at times which work around my prayers and Ramadan schedule.” – Zuhayr

How does bp create a supportive environment for celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the festival marking the end of Ramadan?

bp's policy of allowing employees to work on public holidays and take the day off when suitable for them is incredibly supportive. I’ve previously worked on Good Friday and used the bank holiday for Eid celebrations. This flexibility demonstrates bp's commitment to accommodating the diverse needs of its employees and creating an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued and respected.” – Zuhayr bp’s employee resource group allocated a budget for our Muslim colleagues to host a Houston event celebrating Eid – this enabled us to share our traditions, delicacies and culture with our colleagues.” – Nada

How do you feel about sharing your experiences of Ramadan with those unfamiliar with the traditions and significance of the holy month?

Religion is a focal part of my identity. Sharing my experiences and beliefs with my colleagues allows us to better understand each other and provides a safe space to answer any questions they may have. This deeply promotes a culture of inclusion where colleagues mutually value each other for their differences, resulting in stronger working relationships.” – Zuhayr