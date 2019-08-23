Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Life@bp
  4. Our stories
  5. Rebecca Wiles career story

Rebecca Wiles career story

Published:
23 August 2019
Rebecca Wiles attributes her rise through the BP ranks to an unswerving focus on what is most relevant to her role, but, she insists, she’s still enjoyed herself along the way

“I wanted to be an astronaut when I was little, which still appeals, although I won’t be applying for the Mars mission! I studied maths, physics and chemistry at A Level and thought about becoming a chemical engineer. During my lower-sixth year, I was always getting caught talking in the study area by the headmaster, so he decided to ‘fill my spare time’ with geology and technical drawing courses. I really enjoyed geology, but when I applied to university, I was nervous about moving away from my core subjects completely, so I went for geochemistry.

I joined BP from university because in the late eighties it was growing its geochemistry capability. When I visited for interview, I was impressed by what I saw: the different applications of geochemistry and science generally, and the wealth of roles globally.

I didn’t consciously focus on progressing. I focused on learning anything relevant to what I was doing and delivering priorities efficiently. That’s still my philosophy. I try to simplify and clarify complex issues to make sure that I’m focusing on the right areas. I’m motivated to do a good job and I also believe in having fun at work!

Striking a work-life balance is a very personal business: what works for one person might not for the next. When my daughter was little, I was working in petroleum systems. The workload was relatively predictable and, therefore, I was able to manage my time.

When she turned 10, she decided she wanted to go to weekly boarding school (Harry Potter was popular!). I had more time, so I stepped out of my comfort zone at work.

My husband had a demanding role in the military for a long time. He has similar energy levels to me and we are both pretty independent and tolerant of the required working hours. In one of my previous roles as vice president of BP Norway, I lived alone in Stavanger and my husband commuted to me most weekends. Some people may see that as not managing a work-life balance, but it worked for us.

The international aspect of my work is important. I always enjoy learning things and meeting new people when I travel. I’m proud of the way BP shows up in different countries. I think that we are considerate in the way we carry out operations and in contributing to local content and social programmes. Sometimes, there are opportunities to see first-hand the impact we are having on society.”

Make the most of being part of a large organization. There are so many opportunities to grow and you can have great fun doing it.

Curriculum vitae

1984 - 1987 Sc (Hons) in geochemistry, University of Reading
1987 - 2000 Petroleum systems analyst / geochemist, BP
2000 – 2002 Commercial advisor, BP
2002 – 2003 Exploration team leader, Block 31, BP Angola
2003 – 2004 Central planning and performance management team, BP
2004 – 2009 Vice president of exploration and appraisal, BP Angola
2009 – 2013 Managing director and head of country, BP Norway
2013 - 2014 Vice president of global resource appraisal, exploration
2014 - present Vice president, unconventional exploration.

Job opportunities at bp

Related content

Professionals

As one of the most successful energy companies in the world, with operations in over 80 countries, we are ideally placed to meet the broadest range of career aspirations

Diversity and inclusion at BP

We are building a diverse workforce by consciously attracting the best people to BP

BP in the US

BP's commitment to the US dates back 150 years through our heritage companies. Today we are leading the way in helping to meet the energy needs of America and the world