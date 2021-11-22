Guiding bp through a period of transition: Savita’s story

Savita has always had an interest in numbers. From a young age she remembers reading about financial results in India’s Economic Times, and she credits her sister, who also works in finance, as a big influence on her career. After graduating from the University of Delhi, the natural next step was for Savita to become a qualified accountant, and she passed her exams first time!



After university, Savita worked at PwC in the company’s assurance division.

I got to grips with analysing numbers quickly, working very closely with the CFO’s organisation to understand how business decisions were impacting our numbers”, she explains. “The realisation that I could be part of major decisions that impacted an entire organisation was a real career highlight for me.



Building a better planet



Savita joined bp earlier this year and now works in accounting, reporting and controls within bp’s global business services (GBS) team.

We’re in a period of transition at the moment,” she says. “I joined bp because of its purpose and ambition to help build a better planet.

To help get there, GBS are improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the way that bp uses digital. “The organisation has a digital transformation agenda and my role is about stabilising these transitions”, Savita explains.



We’re implementing digital tools, automation and robotics to ensure we can reach net zero by 2050, or sooner. This means we need people with agile minds and an aptitude for digital.

But bp’s purpose isn’t just about net zero. For Savita, reimagining energy is also about improving people’s lives through greater diversity, equity and inclusion. As a bp Pune Women’s International Network committee member, Savita also has the opportunity to work on passion projects dedicated to improving diversity. “We’re committed to improving our culture through positive action”, she says.





An inclusive and family-orientated workplace



When looking for a job, Savita knew she wanted to join a company that would give her the flexibility she needed as a working mum. In her experience, bp’s inclusive culture also extends to working families. “bp accommodates our childcare responsibilities by giving working parents that flexibility” Savita says.

The most important thing is that our objectives are met, rather than the hours we choose to work or where we work from.

With finance being a very male dominated field, Savita also acknowledges that in previous jobs she had to work hard to be recognised. But one of the first things she noticed about bp is that it encourages its employees to find their voices. “It’s a place where people can speak up so that everybody is heard”, Savita explains. This culture of recognition means Savita was quickly recognised by her stakeholders.

