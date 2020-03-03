A truly inclusive workplace: Sharon's story

Working across so many geographies, Sharon learnt to adapt to different ways of working. Through these experiences she has found that,



appreciating cultural differences in communications, adjusting your leadership style, and continuing to be inclusive are important for success.

Why BP? Reflecting on her wealth of experience and what keeps her at BP, Sharon notes: “Having spent 30 years in trading, I would say that the best part is that every single day is different. Even though I no longer work on the frontline trading desk, every problem, every challenge, every day is unique.” Not only does Sharon enjoy the challenge, but also developing strong work relationships with her colleagues.

In my opinion, the people with whom I work on those challenges are some of the smartest, most talented, and most collegiate in the world. Everyone in the organisation is happy to answer any questions along the way and try to help you out. That’s very important to me – the meaningful relationships.

What does ‘balance’ mean to you? To me, balance is not just about gender, but also diversity of ethnicity, experience, age, education – a balance of people and where they all come from. You can’t just have a single type of mindset or individual – you need good collaboration and respectful challenges from different perspectives. So, balance means having a mixture of people that give that rounded thinking and approach to problems and delivery.” Sharon adds that another way to look at balance includes the way we manage our work and personal lives. “You can also interpret it in terms of work-life balance. If flexible is good for the business and works for the individual – it’s a success on both fronts and we should do more of that. That's balance.”

I am proud to say that the culture has evolved over the years, and it's been an intentional shift of the culture – we are continuing to work on that.