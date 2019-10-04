What does your future look like at Castrol?

About the New Jersey division

Our New Jersey division is full of great people with expert knowledge of our products and services. With over 300 people from research, testing, marketing and retail services working together, we push boundaries and create value for our customers and consumers. As a world-class team, we develop recognised lubricants for virtually all domestic, commercial and industrial applications. In fact, we are behind some of the world’s most successful ventures from helping to break the land speed record 21 times to lubricating some of the moving parts on Nasa’s Mars rover Curiosity, and it’s our people who make Castrol the trusted brand that it is today.



What’s happening at Castrol?

Our people from our Western Hemisphere HQ are doing their bit to affect change, which is why we’re introducing a fresh new SAP system that will help them to continue achieving and exceeding their goals. The new system will help us do more innovative and future-thinking work, but it’ll also mean more jobs for brilliant people and better efficiency across our global business. As a division that spent $205 million and worked with 450 New Jersey vendors last year, this is a key implementation that will ensure we continue to create value for our customers and big opportunities for our employees.

About the team

Our Supply Planning team creates production plans that help us provide our customers with the quality products and services they love. Managing our raw material and supply and demand processes, whilst also overseeing our long-term strategic plans for rough-cut capacity, slow-moving or obsolete product reduction, and safety stock strategy. Positive, passionate and professional, we develop new answers to new questions and ensure excellence in everything we do. When you join the team, you’ll be at the forefront of innovation. With strong SAP expertise and a passion for strategic planning, you’ll be given all the autonomy you need to test your skills and propel us into future.

How can you get involved?

Over the next year, we’ll be building a team of talented Supply Planners who can combine their passion for our business and our planet to make a difference. To make sure we’re on the right track, we’re creating a pipeline of potential. With live roles out now and more still to come, our new team of experts will help us to keep the world moving.

Interested? We thought so. If you’re ready to reach your ambitions register your interest or apply now to one of our live roles.