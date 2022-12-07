bp – support in a crisis

At bp, we have created a series of webinars to provide people who have been displaced due to conflict in their country with valuable skills to enhance their employability
At bp we want to assist you in enhancing your employability and with your job search in the country in which you currently live. To do this we have created a series of webinars to provide you with useful skills.
In this webinar you can gain additional insight into stepping into a new job market.
In this webinar you can find all of the tips and techniques needed for the perfect interview.
