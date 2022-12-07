bp – support in a crisis

Site traffic information and cookies

Published:
7 December 2022

At bp, we have created a series of webinars to provide people who have been displaced due to conflict in their country with valuable skills to enhance their employability

In this webinar you can learn how to deal with emotions, stress and how to ask for support in a crisis.

Many people have been displaced due to conflict in their country, and because of this require additional support in finding employment.
 

At bp we want to assist you in enhancing your employability and with your job search in the country in which you currently live. To do this we have created a series of webinars to provide you with useful skills.

 

