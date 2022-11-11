Tallow Chandlers 2022 award winners

These prestigious awards recognize individuals for their contributions to bp and to the communities in which they live. The winners are also chosen for their delivery of successful technical innovations that have contributed to the advancement of the industry.



Speaking at the event, Leigh-Ann Russell, EVP of innovation & engineering, explained that the well-known proverb “there is nothing new under the sun” isn’t true when it comes to science and engineering:

I firmly believe it’s by crossing new frontiers in the confluence of the two – science and engineering together – that will allow us to overcome the challenges we face and challenge the status quo.

This year’s winners are already proving the point: helping to widen the talent pool by getting more women into engineering, using particle accelerators for X-ray analysis, and developing industry firsts in subsea technology, just to name a few.

