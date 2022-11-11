Tallow Chandlers 2022 award winners

Some of bp’s most talented early years technologists and apprentices have been presented with this year's Tallow Chandlers bp Awards in London. Meet the winners and find out more about their achievements
Speaking at the event, Leigh-Ann Russell, EVP of innovation & engineering, explained that the well-known proverb “there is nothing new under the sun” isn’t true when it comes to science and engineering:
This year’s winners are already proving the point: helping to widen the talent pool by getting more women into engineering, using particle accelerators for X-ray analysis, and developing industry firsts in subsea technology, just to name a few.
The Worshipful Company of Tallow Chandlers was originally a trade organization set up to regulate oils, ointments, lubricants and fat-based preservatives. They made candles using tallow, which is rendered animal fat.
These days, the Tallow Chandlers support a wide range of charities, with an emphasis on education, and have a relationship with bp dating back to 1978.
As one of the most successful energy companies in the world, with operations in over 80 countries, we are ideally placed to meet the broadest range of career aspirations
World class programmes for students, graduates, interns, cadets and early years insight courses for students still in school