Tallow Chandlers 2023 award winners

Published:
15 November 2023

Congratulations to bp's talented young technologists and apprentices who have been presented with this year's Tallow Chandlers bp awards in London

Meet our wonderful winners and find out what winning the Tallow Chandlers award means to them

Congratulations to bp's talented young technologists and apprentices who have been presented with this year's Tallow Chandlers bp awards in London.
 

These Tallow Chandlers awards recognize individuals for their amazing contributions to bp and to the communities in which they live. The winners are also chosen for their delivery of successful technical innovations that have contributed to the advancement of the industry. 

 

Speaking at the event, Fawaz K Bitar, bp’s SVP HSE & Carbon, said:

 

 

On behalf of bp, please accept my heartfelt congratulations to you all - I can tell you that demonstrating such quality, maturity and achievement at this stage of your career is very rare indeed. Leadership is earnt by what you do, not by what you say. Role-model the values you want others to see.

 

Meet the apprentice winners

Overall candlestick winner

Meet the technologist winners

Overall candlestick winner

More about the Tallow Chandlers

The Worshipful Company of Tallow Chandlers was originally a trade organization set up to regulate oils, ointments, lubricants and fat-based preservatives and to manage candle making using tallow, which is rendered animal fat.

 

These days, the Tallow Chandlers support a wide range of charities with an emphasis on education and have a relationship with bp dating back to 1978.

