Tallow Chandlers 2023 award winners

Congratulations to bp's talented young technologists and apprentices who have been presented with this year's Tallow Chandlers bp awards in London
Meet our wonderful winners and find out what winning the Tallow Chandlers award means to them
These Tallow Chandlers awards recognize individuals for their amazing contributions to bp and to the communities in which they live. The winners are also chosen for their delivery of successful technical innovations that have contributed to the advancement of the industry.
Speaking at the event, Fawaz K Bitar, bp’s SVP HSE & Carbon, said:
The Worshipful Company of Tallow Chandlers was originally a trade organization set up to regulate oils, ointments, lubricants and fat-based preservatives and to manage candle making using tallow, which is rendered animal fat.
These days, the Tallow Chandlers support a wide range of charities with an emphasis on education and have a relationship with bp dating back to 1978.
