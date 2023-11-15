Tallow Chandlers 2023 award winners

Congratulations to bp's talented young technologists and apprentices who have been presented with this year's Tallow Chandlers bp awards in London.

These Tallow Chandlers awards recognize individuals for their amazing contributions to bp and to the communities in which they live. The winners are also chosen for their delivery of successful technical innovations that have contributed to the advancement of the industry.

Speaking at the event, Fawaz K Bitar, bp’s SVP HSE & Carbon, said: