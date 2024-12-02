Tallow Chandlers 2024 award winners

This year's Tallow Chandlers awards were held in London, celebrating some of bp's most skilled early years technologists and apprentices
Meet our wonderful winners and find out what winning the Tallow Chandlers award means to them
Speaking at the event, Carol Howle, EVP Trading & Shipping, said:
These prestigious awards recognise individuals who show outstanding performance both inside bp and outside the company in their own communities. The technologists and apprentices are also awarded for their delivery of successful technical innovations that have contributed to the advancement of the industry.
The Worshipful Company of Tallow Chandlers was originally a trade organization set up to regulate oils, ointments, lubricants and fat-based preservatives and to manage candle making using tallow, which is rendered animal fat.
These days, the Tallow Chandlers support a wide range of charities with an emphasis on education and have a relationship with bp dating back to 1978.
As one of the most successful energy companies in the world, with operations in over 80 countries, we are ideally placed to meet the broadest range of career aspirations
World class programmes for students, graduates, interns, cadets and early years insight courses for students still in school