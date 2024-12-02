Site traffic information and cookies

Tallow Chandlers 2024 award winners

Published:
2 December 2024

This year's Tallow Chandlers awards were held in London, celebrating some of bp's most skilled early years technologists and apprentices

Meet our wonderful winners and find out what winning the Tallow Chandlers award means to them

This year's Tallow Chandlers awards were held in London, celebrating some of bp's most skilled early years technologists and apprentices. Meet the winners and learn more about their remarkable accomplishments!
 

Speaking at the event, Carol Howle, EVP Trading & Shipping, said:

 

The pace of development today is nearly unparalleled in history. And you are right there on the front lines, helping shape the future. We are lucky to have you, and I look forward to hearing about your accomplishments inside bp and in the community in the years to come.

These prestigious awards recognise individuals who show outstanding performance both inside bp and outside the company in their own communities. The technologists and apprentices are also awarded for their delivery of successful technical innovations that have contributed to the advancement of the industry.

Meet the apprentice winners

Thierno Abdourahmane Talla
Overall candlestick winner
Lucy Godfrey
Colin William Ross
Khadijetou Cheikh Mohamed Vadel

Meet the technologist winners

Alice Atkins
Overall candlestick winner
Min Zhang
Narmin Najafova
Claudia Esposito

More about the Tallow Chandlers

The Worshipful Company of Tallow Chandlers was originally a trade organization set up to regulate oils, ointments, lubricants and fat-based preservatives and to manage candle making using tallow, which is rendered animal fat.

 

These days, the Tallow Chandlers support a wide range of charities with an emphasis on education and have a relationship with bp dating back to 1978.

Job opportunities at bp

