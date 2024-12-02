Tallow Chandlers 2024 award winners

This year's Tallow Chandlers awards were held in London, celebrating some of bp's most skilled early years technologists and apprentices. Meet the winners and learn more about their remarkable accomplishments!



Speaking at the event, Carol Howle, EVP Trading & Shipping, said:

The pace of development today is nearly unparalleled in history. And you are right there on the front lines, helping shape the future. We are lucky to have you, and I look forward to hearing about your accomplishments inside bp and in the community in the years to come.

These prestigious awards recognise individuals who show outstanding performance both inside bp and outside the company in their own communities. The technologists and apprentices are also awarded for their delivery of successful technical innovations that have contributed to the advancement of the industry.