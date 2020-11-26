Working towards a low carbon future: Olivia’s story

As a bp scholar at university, Olivia had known about careers at bp since the beginning of her undergraduate course. Through the scholarship, she gained insight into bp, our culture and the different career paths available. This led to her doing an internship in Trading & Shipping in her penultimate year, and joining the team as a graduate the following summer.
Currently, Olivia works as a part of a team that operates the logistics behind the biodiesel that bp moves around the world. She’s enjoying learning about how the biodiesel market operates and understanding the regulation that predominantly drives it. “There’s a lot of exciting growth areas in this space, from more advanced waste feedstocks to sustainable aviation fuel,” she says.
One of the things Olivia loves about working in commodity markets is the global, fast-paced nature of the work: “the markets are constantly moving and are affected by events all around the world. I'll read something about climate change, or the energy transition every single day at work. And I love that because I feel like I'm really in the thick of it,” she says.
In addition, one of Olivia’s long-term career aspirations is to become part of the low carbon area of bp, which is why she is proud to have been able to pursue this area of interest outside of her core role. She joined ‘strategy plus’, a graduate project looking at bp’s low carbon strategy and the skills needed to unlock bp’s capability in this space.
Given her passion for low carbon energy and her interest in how the energy sector is going to transition, Olivia sees bp’s new net zero ambition as a step in the right direction.
Whilst she acknowledges there is no one solution as to how we are going to get to net-zero, bp’s size and expertise means it has a major part to play in moving the transition forward.
Ultimately, it’s this opportunity to play a part in the transition that she really relishes: “There's so much going on at bp at the moment and there's going to be a lot of opportunity – plus, I think you can effect a lot of change from the inside. I think it's going to continue to be a really great company to work for.”
Ten bp people tell us how they’re targeting a low carbon future in every corner of the business
World-class programmes for students, graduates, interns, cadets and early years insight courses for students still in school