Ahead of World Mental Health Day 2020, bp chief executive Bernard Looney wrote to staff, saying: “I urge you to check on your colleagues and seek help if you need it – please let someone know if you are feeling unwell. Whether that be your friends, your family or your colleagues, share your struggles with those who care deeply about you and want to help. And please remember there is professional support available to all of us as well.”

bp’s mental health resources

bp staff have free access to Headspace, an app that has millions of users across the globe. “This is an evidence-based mindfulness and meditation app,” explains James Mackie, bp’s director of mental health. “It can help people with personal stress management and mental wellbeing.”

Other support services including podcasts, written materials and ‘health moments’ – where colleagues can share their experiences – are available on the mental health section of bp’s intranet.

In addition to these resources, bp has an employee assistance programme.



The EAP offers a variety of support services including a 24/7 confidential counselling service, a life management service (which provides information on many aspects of day-to-day living including relationships, childcare, legal and financial matters), coaching for managers and workplace educational sessions.