Definitions and explanatory notes

The conversion factors cover calculation between weight, volume and calorific measures. They provide data for crude oil, products, natural gas, LNG, electricity and solid fuels.
Total proved reserves of oil – generally taken to be those quantities that geological and engineering information indicates with reasonable certainty can be recovered in the future from known reservoirs under existing conditions.
The total oil reserves estimates have been compiled using a combination of primary official sources, third-party data from the OPEC Secretariat, World Oil, Oil & Gas Journal and an Chinese reserves based on official data and information in the public domain. Canadian oil sands 'under active development' are an official estimate. Venezuelan Orinoco Belt reserves are based on the OPEC Secretariat and government announcements. Reserves and R/P ratio for Canada includes Canadian oil sands. Reserves and R/P ratio includes the Orinoco belt. Saudi Arabia’s reserves include NGLs from 2017. Reserves include gas condensate and natural gas liquids (NGLs) as well as crude oil.
The data series for proved oil in this year’s Review does not necessarily meet the definitions, guidelines and practices used for determining proved reserves at company level, for instance, as published by the US Securities and Exchange Commission nor does it necessarily represent bp’s view of proved reserves by country.
Total proved reserves of natural gas – generally taken to be those quantities that geological and engineering information indicates with reasonable certainty can be recovered in the future from known reservoirs under existing conditions. The data series for proved gas reserves in this years Review does not necessarily meet the definitions, guidelines and practices used for determining proved reserves at company level, for instance as published by the US Securities and Exchange Commission nor does it necessarily represent bp’s view of proved reserves by country.
The total natural gas reserves estimates have been compiled using a combination of primary official sources and third party data from Cedigaz and the OPEC Secretariat.
Total proved reserves of coal – generally taken to be those quantities that geological and engineering information indicates with reasonable certainty can be recovered in the future from known reservoirs under existing conditions.
If the reserves remaining at the end of any year are divided by the production in that year, the result is the length of time that those remaining reserves would last if production were to continue at that rate.
Because of rounding, some totals may not agree exactly with the sum of their component parts.
Metric equivalent of tons.
Country groupings are made purely for statistical purposes and are not intended to imply any judgment about political or economic standings
US (excluding US territories), Canada, Mexico
Atlantic islands between the US Gulf Coast and South America, including Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands and Bermuda.
Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama
Caribbean (including Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands), Bermuda, Central and South America.
European members of the OECD plus Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Georgia, Gibraltar, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia and Ukraine.
Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russian Federation, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan.
Arabian Peninsula, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria.
Territories on the north coast of Africa from Egypt to Western Sahara.
Territories on the east coast of Africa from Sudan to Mozambique. Also Madagascar, Malawi, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe.
Angola, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Democratic Republic of Congo, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Sao Tome & Principe.
Territories on the west coast of Africa from Mauritania to Nigeria, including Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Mali and Niger.
Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa, Swaziland.
Brunei, Cambodia, China †, China Hong Kong SAR*, China Macau SAR*, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, North Korea, Philippines, Singapore, South Asia (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka), South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Oceania.
Australia, New Zealand.
Europe: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, UK.
Other member countries: Australia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Israel, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, South Korea, US.
Middle East: Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates.
North Africa: Algeria, Libya.
West Africa: Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Nigeria, Republic of Congo.
South America: Venezuela.
Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Republic of Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden.
All countries that are not members of the OECD.
