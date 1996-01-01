Definitions and explanatory notes

Total proved reserves of oil – generally taken to be those quantities that geological and engineering information indicates with reasonable certainty can be recovered in the future from known reservoirs under existing conditions.

The total oil reserves estimates have been compiled using a combination of primary official sources, third-party data from the OPEC Secretariat, World Oil, Oil & Gas Journal and an Chinese reserves based on official data and information in the public domain. Canadian oil sands 'under active development' are an official estimate. Venezuelan Orinoco Belt reserves are based on the OPEC Secretariat and government announcements. Reserves and R/P ratio for Canada includes Canadian oil sands. Reserves and R/P ratio includes the Orinoco belt. Saudi Arabia’s reserves include NGLs from 2017. Reserves include gas condensate and natural gas liquids (NGLs) as well as crude oil.

The data series for proved oil in this year’s Review does not necessarily meet the definitions, guidelines and practices used for determining proved reserves at company level, for instance, as published by the US Securities and Exchange Commission nor does it necessarily represent bp’s view of proved reserves by country.

Total proved reserves of natural gas – generally taken to be those quantities that geological and engineering information indicates with reasonable certainty can be recovered in the future from known reservoirs under existing conditions. The data series for proved gas reserves in this years Review does not necessarily meet the definitions, guidelines and practices used for determining proved reserves at company level, for instance as published by the US Securities and Exchange Commission nor does it necessarily represent bp’s view of proved reserves by country.

The total natural gas reserves estimates have been compiled using a combination of primary official sources and third party data from Cedigaz and the OPEC Secretariat.

Total proved reserves of coal – generally taken to be those quantities that geological and engineering information indicates with reasonable certainty can be recovered in the future from known reservoirs under existing conditions.

Source

Federal Institute for Geosciences and Natural Resources (BGR) Energy Study 2020.

