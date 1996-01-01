Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Energy economics
  3. Statistical Review of World Energy
  4. Annex
  5. Definitions and explanatory notes

Statistics published in this Review are taken from government sources and published data. No use is made of confidential information obtained by bp in the course of its business
Conversion factors

The conversion factors cover calculation between weight, volume and calorific measures. They provide data for crude oil, products, natural gas, LNG, electricity and solid fuels.

Approximate conversion factors pdf / 189.2 KB
Reserves

Total proved reserves of oil – generally taken to be those quantities that geological and engineering information indicates with reasonable certainty can be recovered in the future from known reservoirs under existing conditions.

 

The total oil reserves estimates have been compiled using a combination of primary official sources, third-party data from the OPEC Secretariat, World Oil, Oil & Gas Journal and an Chinese reserves based on official data and information in the public domain. Canadian oil sands 'under active development' are an official estimate. Venezuelan Orinoco Belt reserves are based on the OPEC Secretariat and government announcements. Reserves and R/P ratio for Canada includes Canadian oil sands. Reserves and R/P ratio includes the Orinoco belt. Saudi Arabia’s reserves include NGLs from 2017. Reserves include gas condensate and natural gas liquids (NGLs) as well as crude oil.

 

The data series for proved oil in this year’s Review does not necessarily meet the definitions, guidelines and practices used for determining proved reserves at company level, for instance, as published by the US Securities and Exchange Commission nor does it necessarily represent bp’s view of proved reserves by country.

 

For more information please see oil reserves definitions.

 

Total proved reserves of natural gas – generally taken to be those quantities that geological and engineering information indicates with reasonable certainty can be recovered in the future from known reservoirs under existing conditions. The data series for proved gas reserves in this years Review does not necessarily meet the definitions, guidelines and practices used for determining proved reserves at company level, for instance as published by the US Securities and Exchange Commission nor does it necessarily represent bp’s view of proved reserves by country.

 

The total natural gas reserves estimates have been compiled using a combination of primary official sources and third party data from Cedigaz and the OPEC Secretariat.

 

Total proved reserves of coal – generally taken to be those quantities that geological and engineering information indicates with reasonable certainty can be recovered in the future from known reservoirs under existing conditions.

 

Source

Federal Institute for Geosciences and Natural Resources (BGR) Energy Study 2020.
Reserves-to-production (R/P) ratio

If the reserves remaining at the end of any year are divided by the production in that year, the result is the length of time that those remaining reserves would last if production were to continue at that rate.

Percentages
Percentages have been calculated before the rounding of actuals.
Rounding differences

Because of rounding, some totals may not agree exactly with the sum of their component parts.

Tonnes

Metric equivalent of tons.

Regional definitions

Country groupings are made purely for statistical purposes and are not intended to imply any judgment about political or economic standings

 

North America

 

US (excluding US territories), Canada, Mexico

 

Caribbean

 

Atlantic islands between the US Gulf Coast and South America, including Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands and Bermuda.

 

Central America

 

Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama

 

South and Central America

 

Caribbean (including Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands), Bermuda, Central and South America.

 

Europe

 

European members of the OECD plus Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Georgia, Gibraltar, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia and Ukraine.

 

Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)

 

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russian Federation, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan.

 

Middle East

 

Arabian Peninsula, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria.

 

Northern Africa

 

Territories on the north coast of Africa from Egypt to Western Sahara.

 

Eastern Africa

 

Territories on the east coast of Africa from Sudan to Mozambique. Also Madagascar, Malawi, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

 

Middle Africa

 

Angola, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Democratic Republic of Congo, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Sao Tome & Principe.

 

Western Africa

 

Territories on the west coast of Africa from Mauritania to Nigeria, including Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Mali and Niger.

 

Southern Africa

 

Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa, Swaziland.

 

Asia Pacific

 

Brunei, Cambodia, China †, China Hong Kong SAR*, China Macau SAR*, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, North Korea, Philippines, Singapore, South Asia (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka), South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Oceania.

 

† Mainland China
* Special Administrative Region

 

Australasia

Australia, New Zealand.

 

OECD members (Organization For Economic Co-operation and Development)

 

Europe: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia,  Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, UK.


Other member countries: Australia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Israel, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, South Korea, US.

 

OPEC members (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries)

 

Middle East: Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates.

North Africa: Algeria, Libya.

West Africa: Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Nigeria, Republic of Congo.

South America: Venezuela.

 

European Union members

 

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Republic of Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden.

 

Non-OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development)

 

All countries that are not members of the OECD.

Quoting from the Statistical Review

Publishers are welcome to quote from this document provided that they attribute the source to the bp Statistical Review of World Energy 2021. However, where extensive reproduction of tables and/or charts is planned, permission must first be obtained from:

 

The Editor, bp Statistical Review of World Energy
bp p.l.c
1 St James's Square
London
SW1Y 4PD
UK

 

Email: sr@bp.com

