Methodology

Reserves

Total proved reserves of oil are generally taken to be those quantities that geological and engineering information indicates with reasonable certainty can be recovered in the future from known reservoirs under existing economic and geological conditions.



The data series for proved oil reserves in this year’s review does not necessarily meet the definitions, guidelines and practices used for determining proved reserves at company level, for instance as published by the US Securities and Exchange Commission nor does it necessarily represent bp's view of proved reserves by country. Rather the data series has been compiled using a combination of primary official sources and third-party data.



Oil reserves include field condensate and natural gas liquids as well as crude oil. This inclusive approach helps to develop consistency with the oil production numbers published in the Review, which also include these categories of oil. The reserves and R/P ratio for Canada includes Canadian oil sands and the reserves and R/P ratio for Venezuela includes the Orinoco Belt.



Liquid hydrocarbon fuels from non-hydrocarbon sources, such as ethanol from corn or sugar or synthetic oil derived from natural gas (so-called GTL or gas-to-liquids), are not included in either the reserves or production series.



We have provided a detailed explanatory note on reserves clarifying current definitions and terminology.



R/P ratios represent the length of time that those remaining reserves would last if production were to continue at the previous year's rate. They are calculated by dividing remaining reserves at the end of the year by the production in that year.



Reserves-to-production (R/P) ratios are available by country and feature in the table of oil reserves. There is a time series of crude oil reserves from 1980, which can be found in the Excel workbook. Data are measured in thousand million barrels.



Please note that due to process improvements for the Statistical Review that these reserves tables have not been updated this year.



Production

Oil production data includes crude oil, shale oil, oil sands, condensates (lease condensate or gas condensates that require further refining) and NGLs (natural gas liquids – ethane, LPG and naphtha separated from the production of natural gas). Excludes liquid fuels from other sources such as biofuels and synthetic derivatives of coal and natural gas. This also excludes liquid fuel adjustment factors such as refinery processing gain. Excludes oil shales/kerogen extracted in solid form.



The split of crude/condensate and natural gas liquids figures are available. The crude condensate table includes crude oil, shale/tight oil, oil sands, lease condensate or gas condensates that require further refining. Excludes liquid fuels from other sources such as biomass and synthetic derivatives of coal and natural gas. The NGLs table includes ethane, LPG and naphtha separated from the production of natural gas. Excludes condensates.



World oil production tables are available in both thousand barrels daily and million tonnes.‎



Liquids, oil and oil product consumption

Oil consumption as defined in previous Statistical Reviews (i.e. including biofuels) has been renamed ‘liquids’ consumption and a table is still included on this original basis. In addition, more granularity has been included on the product split of both oil products and biofuels (breaking out ethane & LPG and naphtha in oil products and the ethanol/biodiesel split of biofuels).



Total liquids consumption comprises inland demand plus international aviation and marine bunkers and refinery fuel and loss. Consumption of biogasoline (such as ethanol), biodiesel and derivatives of coal and natural gas are also included.



Oil consumption figures include inland demand plus international aviation and marine bunkers and refinery fuel and loss. Consumption of biogasoline (such as ethanol), biodiesel and derivatives of coal and natural gas are excluded. Derivatives of coal and natural gas are included.



Oil product consumption – Gasoline includes motor and aviation gasoline, gasolines and light distillate feedstock (LDF). Diesel/gasoil includes marine gasoil. ‘Fuel oil’ includes marine bunkers and crude oil used directly for fuel. ‘Others’ consists of refinery gas, solvents, petroleum coke, lubricants, bitumen, wax, other refined products and refinery fuel and loss.



Data are supplied in both exajoules and thousand barrels daily figures.



Prices

The key crudes quoted are Brent, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), Nigerian Focados and Dubai in US$ per barrel.



The spot crude price history from 1972 and annual crude price history from 1861 are available in the historical data excel workbook.



Using S&P Global Platts data



The redistribution or reproduction of data whose source is S&P Global Platts is strictly prohibited without prior authorization from S&P Global Platts.



Email: support@platts.com

Refining

The refinery capacity data presented in this Review represents the sum of reported atmospheric crude distillation and condensate splitting capacity. Capacity should comprise the amount of input that a distillation facility can process under usual operating conditions, taking into account scheduled downtime. Figures are in thousand barrels daily at year end per calendar day.



Refinery throughputs are based on the quantity of crude and condensate processed in atmospheric distillation units and condensate splitters. Figures are in thousands of barrels per day.



The refining margins presented are benchmark margins for three major global refining centres: US Gulf Coast (USGC), North West Europe (NWE – Rotterdam) and Singapore. In each case they are based on a single crude oil appropriate for that region and have optimized product yields based on a generic refinery configuration (cracking, hydrocracking or coking), again appropriate for that region. The margins are on a semi-variable basis, i.e. the margin after all variable costs and fixed energy costs.



Oil trade movements

The tables exclude the intra-area movements of oil (for example, crude oil and products moving between countries within Europe). They do not include biofuels. Bunkers fuel is not included as exports. Crude imports and exports include condensates. Saudi Arabian exports from 1980 are also available in the oil trade movements table in the Excel workbook. The split of crude oil and products are detailed. Data in the tables are in million tonnes and thousand barrels per day.