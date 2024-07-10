Energy Outlook 2024 – webcast

You are invited to register for the webcast launch of the bp Energy Outlook 2024



The global energy system continues to adjust to the challenges posed by the energy transition and the increased focus on energy security. The production of renewable energy has continued to surge, but consumption of fossil fuel energy has also been resilient.

This year’s Energy Outlook considers the major forces influencing global energy demand and supply flows, and the prospects for the energy transition out to 2050.



At this year’s launch, Spencer Dale, bp’s chief economist, will discuss the Outlook’s findings and what they could mean for the future of energy.



Date: Wednesday 10 July 2024

Time: 1-2.15pm BST / 8-9.15am EST