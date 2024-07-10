Energy Outlook 2024 – webcast

Site traffic information and cookies

Our energy economics webcasts provide insight into the data generated by the Energy Outlook – produced by bp’s energy insights team – which makes projections to 2050 and beyond
Energy Outlook 2024 identifier with text

You are invited to register for the webcast launch of the bp Energy Outlook 2024  

The global energy system continues to adjust to the challenges posed by the energy transition and the increased focus on energy security. The production of renewable energy has continued to surge, but consumption of fossil fuel energy has also been resilient.

 

This year’s Energy Outlook considers the major forces influencing global energy demand and supply flows, and the prospects for the energy transition out to 2050.  

At this year’s launch, Spencer Dale, bp’s chief economist, will discuss the Outlook’s findings and what they could mean for the future of energy. 

 

Date: Wednesday 10 July 2024

Time: 1-2.15pm BST / 8-9.15am EST 

Add this event to your calendar ics / 41.6 KB

