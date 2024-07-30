2Q 2024 results: Delivering growth, driving focus

“We are in action focusing, simplifying and growing the value of bp and have accomplished a lot in the past six months. We are high-grading our biofuels portfolio, including an agreement to take full ownership of bp Bunge. We are concentrating our strategy in hydrogen, including taking investment decisions on green hydrogen projects at our Castellón and Lingen refineries.

“We have also given the go-ahead to Kaskida, which will be our sixth production hub in the Gulf of Mexico, as we progress the development of new oil and gas resources. And, we are in action, keeping safety first while driving greater efficiency across the business and in taking costs out of the system.”



Murray Auchincloss

Chief executive officer, bp

July 2024