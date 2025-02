Why it matters

bp ventures invested $20 million in StoreDot in 2018 as part of bp's work to support the rapid adoption of EVs.

Roy Williamson heads bp's advanced mobility unit. He said: “We want to create the fastest and most convenient network of charging options, for people to use at home or on the go, and working with StoreDot will help us to realize that ambition. We are now working towards scaling the technology.”