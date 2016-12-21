Picture this: the best BP photos of 2016

Spot the rainbow and the nearby helicopter in this view of support construction vessel Grand Canyon II approaching the Thunder Horse platform in the Gulf of Mexico, US.
Local farmers gather their crops alongside a BP exploration drilling site in northern Egypt.
An engineer works on an engine in a test cell at BP's Technology Centre in Pangbourne, UK - one of the locations where the new range of fuels with ACTIVE technology was created.
The view of the drill floor as seen from the rig's 'monkey board' (the platform where the derrickman works), on BP's Khazzan project in the Omani desert.
A head for heights is a prerequisite for climbing the 80 metres or so from the ground to reach the top of a wind turbine. Facility manager Manny Dominguez, whose lanyard is attached to a safety device, looks across the Sherbino 2 wind farm at Fort Stockton in west Texas, US.
An offshore team arrives by helicopter for their shift on board the Mad Dog platform in the Gulf of Mexico, US.
The lights switch on at dusk across the giant Glen Lyon floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel in the Schiehallion and Loyal fields in the UK North Sea.
Pipeline laid out across the countryside in what's known as "stringing" activity for the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) construction in eastern and central Turkey. TANAP is a central part of the Southern Gas Corridor pipeline system that will carry gas from the Caspian Sea to Western Europe.
A research scientist from the BP Institute at the UK's University of Cambridge watches closely over an experimental model of a particle-laden gravity current that imitates the flow of sediment on the sea floor.
