We’ve completed four major oil and gas projects – along with a pipeline replacement project in Trinidad & Tobago and an upgrade at our Cherry Point refinery.

We started operating our fifth deepwater platform in the US Gulf of Mexico. Argos is the first new bp-operated production facility in the region since 2008.

Also in the US, the start-up of ‘Bingo’, bpx energy’s second central processing facility in the Permian basin, doubled our oil and gas processing capacity in the basin, driving towards our planned production increase of 30-40% by 2025. In addition, we achieved our goal of electrifying 95% of our wells in the Permian.

Across the ocean in the UK North Sea, we began production from the Seagull field. Seagull connects to our ETAP central processing facility and reuses existing subsea infrastructure – a great example of how we’re getting more out of our current fields.

Two big new gas projects – one in Indonesia and one in India – are helping to keep energy flowing in growing markets. Reliance Industries and bp began production at KG-D6 MJ – the third of three major gas projects that together contribute to meeting about 15% of India’s gas demand.

Meanwhile, in Indonesia, we completed the expansion of our Tangguh LNG plant. About 35% of Indonesia’s gas production is expected to come from Tangguh once the expansion project is fully operational.