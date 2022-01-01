Site traffic information and cookies

When it comes to EV charging, we’re all in

We’re plugging in high-speed charging points in the right locations to boost consumer confidence in driving electric. 

 

And aiming to roll out more than 100,000 charging points globally by 2030. We’ve already made great strides, with 22,000 charge points switched on worldwide.

 

Almost all new public charge points that we roll out now are rapid or ultra-fast, because we know that’s what our customers want. 

 

Our customers on the move also want compelling convenience offers while they charge their vehicles – that’s why we’ll be providing them with convenient amenities at many of our charging locations.

How we’re plugging in to help make a difference 

Charging an electric vehicleCharging an electric vehicle

$8 billion by 2030

Investing up to $8 billion more in our five transition growth engines, including EV charging, by 2030

A customer chargers her EV in Guangdong province, ChinaA customer chargers her EV in Guangdong province, China

Right locations

Aiming to plug in >100,000 charge points by 2030 – some at existing bp sites and others in new locations, where our customers want and need them 

Aral pulse ultra-fast chargerAral pulse ultra-fast charger

Need for speed

We expect around 90% of chargers rolled out to be rapid or ultra-fast

bp pulse charging hub for fleets in London, UKbp pulse charging hub for fleets in London, UK

Focus on fleets

Supporting corporations to transition their fleets to EVs

bp pulse and Hertzbp pulse and Hertz

bp pulse & Hertz

Project spotlight

In the US, we are working together towards installing charging infrastructure at Hertz rental locations in several states

EV truck charging in GermanyEV truck charging in Germany

Charging corridor

Project spotlight

Building Europe’s first public charging corridor for electric trucks along the Rhine-Alpine corridor – one of the busiest freight routes

Richard Bartlett, bp head of future mobility and solutions
“We have a deep conviction that the focus should be on rapid and ultra-fast charging.” Richard Bartlett, bp head of future mobility and solutions
Hear more from Richard in this Reimagining energy interview with him

Our global EV charging network is growing rapidly 

Since 2019, we’ve increased our charge points by 150% worldwide and we are continuing to grow our network in Germany, China, the UK, Europe, the US, Australia and more. 

