EV charging

We’re plugging in high-speed charging points in the right locations to boost consumer confidence in driving electric.

And aiming to roll out more than 100,000 charging points globally by 2030. We’ve already made great strides, with 22,000 charge points switched on worldwide.

Almost all new public charge points that we roll out now are rapid or ultra-fast, because we know that’s what our customers want.

Our customers on the move also want compelling convenience offers while they charge their vehicles – that’s why we’ll be providing them with convenient amenities at many of our charging locations.

