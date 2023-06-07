How we’re working to make oil and gas production better
Keeping energy flowing
We’ve started up four major projects this year – Mad Dog 2 (our new Argos platform) in the Gulf of Mexico, KG D6 MJ in India, Tangguh Expansion in Indonesia, and Seagull in the UK North Sea
Boosting gas supply
The new Train 3 at our Tangguh liquefied natural gas operations means the expanded facility is expected to account for more than a third of Indonesia’s gas production
Gulf of Mexico renewal
Our deepwater Kaskida project is now at concept selection, thanks to technology advances since we first discovered the field
More efficient production
Our new Azeri Central East (ACE) platform in the Caspian Sea will be controlled remotely, meaning less travel, fewer outages, and lower flaring and emissions
Reimagining refining
In addition to supplying conventional fuels and industrial products, we’re starting a trial at our Lingen refinery in Germany using Carinata seed oil for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production
Reducing emissions
We’re aiming for 95% electrification of our operated wells at our onshore bp operations in the Permian basin, US by the end of 2023