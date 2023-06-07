The world wants and needs an energy system that’s secure, affordable and – increasingly – lower carbon. We want to play our part. That’s why we are investing in lower carbon energy and investing in oil and gas.

We believe doing both is how we most effectively support the transition to a better, more balanced global energy system.

The Ukraine crisis has shown our energy system to be fragile. A disruption to around just 3% of the world’s gas supply led to a sevenfold increase in the gas price, and a cost-of-living crisis for many economies.

The world cannot simply ‘switch off’ the existing system before it has built the new. The transition has to be orderly, so that supply keeps pace with demand – and, at the same time, it has to be rapid, so that it stays in line with the Paris Agreement.

Achieving this requires huge investment in lower carbon energy. And it requires ongoing investment in oil and gas.

