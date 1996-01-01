Site traffic information and cookies

Convenience

Mobility is changing and so is our convenience business

Convenience stores have been on our retail forecourts for decades – but mobility is changing and so is our convenience offer. 

 

Globally, external research indicates ~4% per annum growth in the convenience market out to 2030 and ~8% per annum growth in food service, as demand for quality food to go increases (Euromonitor). 

 

As one of bp’s five transition growth engines, we’re investing to transform forecourt convenience – providing customers on the move with quality food and coffee, at a convenient network of roadside locations around the world. 

Convenience at a glance

2x by 2030

Doubling convenience growth margin from a 2022 base of $1.5 billion, aiming for around 10% annual gross margin growth per year.

Global expansion

Doubling the number of strategic convenience sites globally from 1,600 in 2022 to around 3,500 by 2030.

15m by 2025

Increasing customer touchpoints globally from 12 million a day in 2023 to >15 million by 2025.

Customer first

We’re always looking for new ways to meet our customers’ energy and convenience needs – making sure we’re giving them what they want, when and where they want it. 

 

And what customers tell us they want is a consistent, friendly quality experience with great food, services and amenities – supported by seamless digital tools and engaging loyalty programmes. Whether that be at a site we own and operate, or one of our thousands of dealer and franchisee locations across the world.

 

As the energy transition progresses, we know that customers’ habits will change. This change is happening at different rates around the world – we will keep building our retail expertise to meet the needs of customers on the move. 

We expect customers will spend more time at our sites in the future charging their electric vehicles (EVs). Whether that be at forecourts, EV charging hubs or low carbon mobility hubs – they’re going to want great convenience offers.

 

That’s why we’re investing $15 billion in convenience and EV charging in the next seven years.

 

Learn more about our work to expand EV charging infrastructure.

Tracey Clements, SVP, mobility and convenience, Europe
“Convenience is the business through which we touch people’s lives and that won’t change as we continue on our journey to becoming an integrated energy company.” Tracey Clements, SVP, mobility and convenience, Europe
Greg Franks, SVP, mobility and convenience, Americas
“Our convenience business is strong and resilient, delivering results today and for the future. We continue to be brilliant at the basics: having clean sites, a great selection of food and goods, and a safe environment” Greg Franks, SVP, mobility and convenience, Americas
Hear more from Tracey and Greg in this Reimagining energy interview

In action today

We’re creating this future today – improving our core retail offer, growing our network, looking to expand our last-mile delivery offer, and developing new propositions to meet customers’ convenience and energy needs. 

 

In 2023, we almost doubled our convenience gross margin globally, with the acquisition of TravelCenters of America, adding around 280 huge truck stops, with more than 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants, to our US network. 

 

In the UK, we’re trialling a new Wild Bean Cafe made-to-order ‘food for now’ offer at select locations – evolving our five-minute ‘grab-and-go’ offer to one for customers spending longer at our sites as they charge their EVs.

 

In Australia and New Zealand, we are reimagining retail – refreshing our Wild Bean Cafes and improving our customer experience through improved store layouts and a superior in-store and digital experience.

 

We’re expanding in growth markets, including India, Indonesia, and China, to reach even more customers.

Lodi Travel Center, Ohio, US
Jo Hayward, VP convenience Europe
“We know that as the energy transition progresses, customers and their habits will change. We expect customers will spend more time at our sites in the future, charging their EVs.” Jo Hayward, vice president of convenience, Europe
Hear more from Jo and the future of food on the forecourt in this Reimagining energy interview
A global retail network that offers local favourites

Our convenience offer is tailored to local tastes – from samosas in India to hot dogs in Poland and pies in Australia. 


We balance our global scale with a local product offer that reflects the needs and tastes of our diverse customers around the world. 


Our mobility offer is complemented by strong proprietary food brands – ampm, Thorntons, Petit Bistro, Wild Bean Cafe – and partnerships with leading retailers.

Collaborating to grow convenience

We’ve joined forces with renowned retailers around the world to offer our customers the best in on-the-go convenience

Albert Heijn

bp has expanded its partnership with grocery retailer Albert Heijn to offer Albert Heijn ‘to go’ shops at more than 100 select bp retail sites throughout the Netherlands.

Auchan

In 2023, we extended our partnership with Auchan and plan to add more than 100 EasyAuchan stores to our Polish retail network by the end of 2025. This builds on our existing partnership with Auchan in Luxembourg.

bp setzt Convenience Wachstum in Österreich fort

BILLA NOW

In 2022, we started rebranding our convenience stores across Austria and now have more than 50 BILLA NOW stores supplied with fresh fruit, vegetables and on-the-go snacks by REWE subsidiary ADEG.

M&S Food

In 2005, the innovative partnership between bp and M&S Food to bring quality food for now and later to the side of the road, started. Today, we have more than 300 stores in the UK and an agreement to work together until at least 2030.

Pick n Pay

In South Africa, our partnership with Pick n Pay, one of the country’s largest food retailers, has grown to more than 150 franchise ‘Pick n Pay Express’ stores on bp retail sites across the nation.

Pingo Doce

We have brought this iconic Portuguese supermarket chain to bp retail sites. Our ‘Pingo Doce & Go’ stores provide customers with hot and cold pre-cooked meals, salads, sandwiches, snacks and pastries.

REWE

Our largest European convenience agreement brings together Germany’s biggest forecourt brand with one of the country’s leading convenience specialists, Lekkerland. We now have more than 850 ‘REWE To Go’ stores at Aral retail sites.

Putting plans into action

Offers that give our customers what they want – where they want it 

New opportunities at ampm

 

Our convenient, bright and spacious ampm stores are making it easier for customers to get what they need when they’re on the move. We’re expanding ampm’s U.S. footprint by opening four stores in New York, the first on the East Coast. 

Developing the German convenience market

 

We have extended our partnership with Lekkerland to deliver REWE To Go stores at Aral retail sites. It brings together Germany’s largest forecourt brand and one of the country’s leading convenience specialists to expand and evolve the food service offer. 

Exceptional UK convenience

 

Our long-established partnership with M&S Food brings together two well-known British brands to transform the roadside shopping experience, providing quality food that our customers know and love.

And,
not or.

The world's transition to a more secure, more affordable, lower carbon energy system needs massive investment in lower carbon energies AND continued investment in oil and gas as the alternatives grow. We're transforming bp to play our part – discover more below

Our transformation

Convenience news and stories

