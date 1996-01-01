In action today
We’re creating this future today – improving our core retail offer, growing our network, looking to expand our last-mile delivery offer, and developing new propositions to meet customers’ convenience and energy needs.
In 2023, we almost doubled our convenience gross margin globally, with the acquisition of TravelCenters of America, adding around 280 huge truck stops, with more than 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants, to our US network.
In the UK, we’re trialling a new Wild Bean Cafe made-to-order ‘food for now’ offer at select locations – evolving our five-minute ‘grab-and-go’ offer to one for customers spending longer at our sites as they charge their EVs.
In Australia and New Zealand, we are reimagining retail – refreshing our Wild Bean Cafes and improving our customer experience through improved store layouts and a superior in-store and digital experience.
We’re expanding in growth markets, including India, Indonesia, and China, to reach even more customers.