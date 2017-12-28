Picture show: the faces and places of BP in 2017

Hanging out - by Stuart Conway An operator in safety gear hangs on the rigging during preparation to install new equipment on the Clair Ridge platform. Located in the UK North Sea region, west of the Shetland Islands, Clair Ridge is due to start production in 2018.



Toggle fullscreen

White out - by Richard Davies There's nowhere to escape the weather while refuelling in the sleet and snow at Inverness airport in Scotland. This flight is just one among 6,000 that AirBP fuels every single day, in all conditions.



Toggle fullscreen Snowy refuelling by the Air BP team at Inverness airport in Scotland

Green fingers - by Marc Morrison Biofuels start out in life as sugar cane; at BP's Tropical BioEnergia facility in the central-west region of Brazil, staff analyse the quality of the plants and soil. The sustainability of biofuels can vary greatly depending on the raw materials used and agricultural conditions. Brazilian sugar cane is one of the most land-efficient feedstocks for producing biofuels and other products.



Toggle fullscreen Checking the crop at Tropical BioEnergia, part of the BP biofuels business in Brazil

The scientist - by Richard Davies

Toggle fullscreen

Ship shape - by Marc Morrison There's quite a view from the bridge of the British Renown oil tanker while at anchor off Vendovi Island, Washington state, US.



Toggle fullscreen Looking out from the bridge of the British Renown tanker at anchor off Washington state, US

Next generation - by Jon Challicom BP staff talk to young visitors about careers in science, technology, engineering and maths at the New Scientist Live event in London.



Toggle fullscreen Visitors to BP's exhibition stand at the London New Scientist event

The colour purple - by Marc Morrison The Caribbean skies turn purple as the sun sets behind BP's Juniper platform offshore Trinidad. Production began from the facility in August 2017, making it the fifth of seven major project start-ups during the year.



Toggle fullscreen BP's Juniper platform as the sun sets over the Caribbean offshore Trinidad

Line of sight - by Stuart Conway A view along part of the 1,850 kilometre-long Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) as it is ‘back-filled’ – or buried – in Turkey. TANAP is a central part of the Southern Gas Corridor pipeline system that will carry gas from the Caspian Sea to Western Europe. First gas is due to enter the pipeline in 2018.



Toggle fullscreen View down part of the TANAP pipeline route in Turkey

Smiley by Marc Morrison There's something to smile about working life on board the Atlantis platform in the Gulf of Mexico.

