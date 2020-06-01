Screen saver

More than 250 students in the US, UK and Canada will begin internships with bp this summer, but with a difference.

Every year, bp invites university students to apply for our paid business, engineering and science internships. During the summer programme, they get hands-on experience that enables them to develop their skills and gives them a taster of what it’s like to work on real projects and deliver real results.

The coronavirus pandemic has meant an end to internships for many companies around the world. In the US alone, internship opportunities have dropped 52%, according to recent research by jobs site Glassdoor. However, Amy Patton and Sinéad Ryan, leaders in bp’s early careers talent acquisition team, were determined that this summer’s internships would continue, albeit at a distance.

The pair and their teams have developed an online programme, which is already under way in India and Singapore, and other regions are set to follow suit later this year.