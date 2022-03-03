Helping the people of Ukraine

Every day, the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and neighbouring countries gets more desperate – it’s just impossible to imagine what people there are going through.
As I said in my note on Sunday, we’ve been looking at how we can best support. Thank you for all your suggestions.
We’re now ready with a $20 million contribution to the relief efforts, including:
It says so much about all of you, and bp, that your first reaction is: ‘What can I do to help?’ Please keep your ideas coming about what more we can do – as a company, in your teams and individually.
In these desperately difficult times, we continue to keep all our affected colleagues and the people of Ukraine in our thoughts.
Bernard
Keep up to date with all the latest developments on our net zero journey by signing up to our monthly newsletter