Helping the people of Ukraine

As the crisis continues, our CEO Bernard shared with colleagues how bp is supporting humanitarian efforts in the region



Every day, the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and neighbouring countries gets more desperate – it’s just impossible to imagine what people there are going through.





As I said in my note on Sunday, we’ve been looking at how we can best support. Thank you for all your suggestions.



We’re now ready with a $20 million contribution to the relief efforts, including:

$10 million in charitable donations – $5 million to the International Red Cross – and $5 million to UNICEF to support children and families.

– $5 million to the International Red Cross – and $5 million to UNICEF to support children and families. $5 million in food and fuel cards to be distributed at the Polish border by our retail teams – working with our NGO partners.

to be distributed at the Polish border by our retail teams – working with our partners. $5 million of support across Poland, Hungary and Romania – working with local aid organizations to help keep people safe.

– working with local aid organizations to help keep people safe. Matched-funding by our charitable organization, the bp Foundation, will be available to bp staff, with more details to follow soon.

will be available to bp staff, with more details to follow soon. Paid time off for our colleagues in Poland and Hungary as they volunteer to support refugees – and we’re looking at how we can expand that further.



It says so much about all of you, and bp, that your first reaction is: ‘What can I do to help?’ Please keep your ideas coming about what more we can do – as a company, in your teams and individually.



In these desperately difficult times, we continue to keep all our affected colleagues and the people of Ukraine in our thoughts.





Bernard

