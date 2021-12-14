Hull of a job

What's this ship doing under cover? The huge 45,999-deadweight tonne tanker British Sailor is pictured in dry-dock in Singapore undergoing routine maintenance ̶ but this was more than just a fresh lick of paint. Hydrodynamic coatings with enhanced anti-fouling properties were applied to the outer hull to improve the vessel’s performance.

The coatings are expected to lead to in excess of 4% CO 2 emissions reduction per vessel, over the next five-year period. There are six in total in the Mariner Class that are currently planned to have their coatings upgraded over the next year. This technology is one of a suite being used on bp’s vessels to improve efficiency, reduce fuel consumption, and lower emissions.

At 183 metres long and 32 metres wide, recoating the hull required a lot of paint ̶ more than 10,000 litres to be precise!

