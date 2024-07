Greening companies Whatever happens at COP, we believe we have a lot to offer to help the world get to net zero. Around 70% of global emissions come from energy consumption across industry, transport and the energy sector itself. These sectors need to be transformed. We believe that greening companies – companies at the heart of those sectors, who want to help the world get to net zero and are in action – can help transform those sectors at the pace and scale we need to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.



