From field to fuel: a day in the life of biofuels production in Brazil

Biofuels are seen as one of the best large-scale solutions to decarbonize the transport sector and demand for them is set to continue to grow for decades. In Brazil, where demand for the alternative energy source is high, BP produced 776 million litres of ethanol equivalent from sugarcane last year – enough biofuels to cut emissions equalling the removal of 260,000 European cars from the road annually. Not only that, each BP site is biopowered – read on to find out how.