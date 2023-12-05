Customers come first in our convenience business

Why is bp’s size and global presence an advantage for bp convenience?

Tracey:

Our size brings many benefits. We can see the different ways that people shop, why they buy what they buy, and what makes certain products more appealing than others. The data and insights we gather globally allow us to analyse what customers might do next based on how they’re behaving – and it enables us to give them more of what they may want, when and where they want it.

In Germany, where we have the marketing-leading Aral fuel brand, there isn’t yet a strong roadside convenience offer in the market. As EV demand picks up, that will change. People have to wait while their car charges, so there’s time to have a snack or coffee.

We’re building this convenience offer now, to foster loyalty and show customers what the possibilities are.

“Our size brings many benefits. We can see the different ways that people shop, why they buy what they buy, and what makes certain products more appealing than others.” Tracey Clements, SVP of mobility and convenience, Europe

Greg:

The US, where I’m based, is such a big market, with big differences in how people shop based on their location. For example, 40% of EVs in the US are on the West Coast1, so that’s where we’re currently installing EV charge points.

Elsewhere in the country, we’re making sure it’s easy to retrofit EV charge points at most new retail sites in our network when that local market is ready. Our size also means we can invest in evolving our offers, too.

Drinks are a big part of life in the US – we love our drinks – fizzy, flat, sweet, low-sugar, you name it – whereas in the UK, people stop more for food. We know there’s an opportunity to grow our food offer in the US, based on the success of our Thorntons brand.

That’s why we’ve got food scientists constantly testing and developing new products, and why we’re training and upskilling our colleagues in food service, as we introduce these new product ranges.

