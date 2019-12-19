Picture this: BP in 2019

Action stations

At our pioneering research and development centre in the UK, our engineers are on the hunt for zero W eight. It’s not the code name for a secret service spy, but an ultra-thin lubricant that can help to cut emissions by keeping car engines running smoothly. The mission to lower the viscosity of lubricants for passenger vehicles has already resulted in some significant carbon dioxide emissions savings, based on a reduction in the amount of fuel used. We estimate that our range of low-viscosity engine lubricants, when compared with the global market for engine oils for passenger vehicles, helped to avoid around 580,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent during 2018 from passenger cars. The hunt for more carbon savings continues...