Teesside strikes back

Since the collapse of heavy industry in the 1980s, hope has been a fragile commodity on Teesside. For me, it’s personal. Generations of men in my family have toiled in the steel furnaces, only to see a once proud industry wither and die.

The last structures of a formerly vast empire of steel were flattened this summer. Lord Heseltine, who led a taskforce to try to regenerate the area after the 2015 Redcar closure, was the man who pressed the button. It took just 15 seconds to raze the buildings in a thunderous explosion ending 170 years of steelmaking history.

The moment was bittersweet for me and many other Teessiders. These were tough, dangerous jobs. But they paid well and the camaraderie underpinned the whole community.

A great heritage – one where we could boast we built the world – has gone. But a phoenix, in the form of a new green energy powerhouse, may well rise from the ashes. If it succeeds, it would be a huge breakthrough not just for the local economy but for the country.

On an August day, standing next to the remains of the furnace, it feels as though if I listen hard enough I might hear the voices of my father Alan and my grandfather in the wind. Their ghosts remain elusive, but bustling life and new workers should soon return.

