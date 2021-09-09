Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News and insights
  3. Energy in focus magazine
  4. World EV Day three top stats

Going with the current

Release date:
9 September 2021
In a year when global overall vehicles sales fell due to the pandemic, the number of new electric vehicles (EVs) on the road almost doubled. To mark World EV Day, here are three top stats that shaped the plug-in market in 2020
 
🕒 1.5 min read | 📖 Feature

Growth in global EV sales

2020 was a bumper year for EV sales. There was a 15% fall in overall vehicle sales versus a 45% hike in plug-in sales

Test your knowledge

What was the most popular type of EV sold in Europe in 2020?

Correct! The electric SUV segment saw the greatest jump, rising threefold from 55,000 units sold in 2019 to 156,000 in in 2020.

Oops, wrong answer! The electric SUV segment saw the greatest jump, rising threefold from 55,000 units sold in 2019 to 156,000 in in 2020.

Global sales of EVs and PHEVs by region in 2020

Global sales of EVs and plug-in hybrids (PHEV) surpassed 3 million for the first time in 2020, despite the economic impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

China remains home to the world’s largest fleet of EVs at 4.5 million, though Europe had the largest annual increase in 2020 to reach stock of 3.2 million.

A boom in the smaller end of the market in China saw sales of the new SAIC-Wuling Hongguang Mini EV reach 128,000 units since its launch in July 2020, making it the second most popular EV on the planet after the Tesla Model 3.
In Europe, around 60 new models were launched despite COVID restrictions, including the much-anticipated VW ID.3.

Worldwide charging points in 2020

Publicly accessible chargers reached 1.3 million units globally in 2020. Installation was up 45%, slower than the 85% in 2019, largely due to disruptions caused by the pandemic.

bp has increased our global charging points to 11,000 and we aim to reach 70,000 by 2030

Test your knowledge

How much electricity do you think was used to power all the world’s EVs on the road in 2020?

Correct! According to the IEA, there were around 10 million EVs on the road. Based on the average vehicle requiring around 4,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity per year to operate, a staggering 40 billion kWh would have been needed to power all the world’s EVs in 2020.

Oops, wrong answer! According to the IEA, there were around 10 million EVs on the road. Based on the average vehicle requiring around 4,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity per year to operate, a staggering 40 billion kWh would have been needed to power all the world’s EVs in 2020.

What we’re calling for

At bp, we believe that greater electric vehicle (EV) adoption will play a significant part in helping the world get to net zero. Building the right charging infrastructure today is critical to accelerate EV adoption. 

 

When it comes to EV charging, we’re calling for the right speed for the right need. We’re investing millions in both service and reliability to do just that, but this is a mammoth undertaking that will require both government and the private sector working together to deliver on it.

 

Find out more

 

Watch as bp’s future mobility leader Richard Bartlett and UK Transport Minister Rachel Maclean discuss accelerating EV adoption: ramping up EV chargers and driving down emissions, on the road to net zero. 

Watch the full debate

Read the speech: Richard Bartlett on EV charging

Be the first to know...

Keep up to date with all the latest developments on our net zero journey by signing up to our monthly newsletter

Related content

Our electric evolution

A line of bp pulse EV chargers

Find out more about our EV charging business

Find out more about how bp is transforming from IOC to IEC