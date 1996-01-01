What we do

bp has been operating in Denmark since 1920. Today, our work is focused on our downstream products through the Danish entities Nordic Lubricants A/S and BP Aviation.



Denmark has a variety of energy needs and we offer various energy solutions. In the main, these are lubricants and products for the wind industry, industrial, aviation and marine.



The major brands under which we operate are Castrol and Air bp.

Our people and partners

We employ around 10 dedicated staff, mainly within sales functions, who help distribute and promote bp and Castrol products in Denmark. Our back office support is based in Budapest, Hungary.



bp also holds a share in the Danish Refuelling Services at Copenhagen Airport.

