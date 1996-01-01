We are committed to supporting Oman’s sustainable development through developing local capabilities and supporting local companies, while giving back to society





We’ve launched the third edition of our socioeconomic review, which highlights our commitment to Oman’s sustainable development as we demonstrate aim 9: to be a leader in transparent reporting.



The review outlines our commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner, aligned with Oman’s 2040 Vision and the country’s commitment to reaching net zero.



While bp’s role as an energy provider is core to what we do and a key contributor to Oman’s economy, our impact is much broader.



As a long-standing partner in the success and prosperity of the Sultanate of Oman, we look forward to driving a more sustainable future for all.