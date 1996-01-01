Mine Grease LM EP 680



Mine Grease LM EP 680 is an extreme pressure, lithium grease formulated with specially selected additives, including three per cent molybdenum disulphide. This provides superior protection under arduous operating conditions.

Applications

Mine Grease LM EP 680 is used for heavily loaded plain and anti-friction bearings used in construction, earthmoving and mining equipment.

It provides protection against wear under heavy and shock loads, high temperature and wet environments.