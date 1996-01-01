Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Products and services
  3. Lubricants
  4. Greases

Greases

We have a wide range of greases for many vehicle and equipment types
Quick links
Data sheets

Mine Grease LM EP 680

Mine Grease LM EP 680 is an extreme pressure, lithium grease formulated with specially selected additives, including three per cent molybdenum disulphide. This provides superior protection under arduous operating conditions.

 

Applications

 

Mine Grease LM EP 680 is used for heavily loaded plain and anti-friction bearings used in construction, earthmoving and mining equipment.

 

It provides protection against wear under heavy and shock loads, high temperature and wet environments.

Contact us

Commercial fuels & lubricants offer

Our commercial fuels team can work with Castrol to provide a combined fuels and lubricants offer to commercial customer.

Email us