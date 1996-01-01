Transmission and gear oils

Autran TO-4 410, 430, 450 & 460

Autran TO-4 410, 430, 450 and 460 are a range of power transmission fluids developed for use in powershift, direct drive transmissions, wet disc brakes, differentials and final drives of Caterpillar and other manufacturers’ equipment where the Caterpillar TO-4 performance level is required. Autran TO-410 has been specifically designed to extend the life and performance of Caterpillar transmissions, hoist, converter and hydraulic systems in off-road equipment, where this viscosity grade has been specified.



Autran TO-430 is a specialised monograde SAE 30 Caterpillar TO-4 quality transmission fluid. It has been specifically designed for use in Caterpillar transmissions, drive trains and hydraulic systems where this viscosity grade is specified. This oil is also suitable for use in transmissions and drive trains where an Allison C4, SAE 30 qualified lubricant is specified.



Note: NOT recommended for on-highway transmission applications.

Autran TO-450 is a specialised SAE 50 monograde drive train fluid for all Caterpillar transmissions and drive trains which specify the use of Caterpillar TO-4 or the now obsolete TO-2 oils.

Autran TO-460 is a specialised SAE 60 monograde final drive fluid for Caterpillar final drives and differentials which specify the use of Caterpillar TO-4 in high ambient temperatures.

Specifications

Autran TO-4 meets the stringent requirements of Caterpillar TO-4; Autran TO-410 and TO-430 also meets the performance requirements of Allison C4.

Note: Allison no longer approve or recommend TO-4 fluids against Allison C4 specification; Suitable for Komatsu equipment; SAE 10, 30, 50, 60.

Applications

Autran TO-4 410, 430, 450 and 460 are recommended for Caterpillar drive train components, Komatsu driver train and hydraulics, Allison automatic transmissions, and many other heavy duty transmissions and final drives.