Transmission and gear oils

Autran FD60 is an SAE 60 monograde final drive fluid designed to extend the life and performance of Caterpillar final drives which specify or previously specified the use of Caterpillar SAE 60 TO-4 qualified oils or Caterpillar FD-1 SAE 60.
Meets the Caterpillar FD-1 specification. SAE 60.
Autran FD60 should be used in the final drive where the high ambient temperature conditions require an SAE 60 fluid.
Refer to equipment 'Owners Handbook' for correct lubricant viscosity grade to be used in local ambient conditions. Caterpillar does not approve the use of conventional multigrade engine oils in transmissions and drive trains. Autran FD 60 is only recommended for final drives. It is NOT recommended for Caterpillar transmissions as it does not meet Caterpillar TO-4 friction performance requirements
Autran TO-4 410, 430, 450 and 460 are a range of power transmission fluids developed for use in powershift, direct drive transmissions, wet disc brakes, differentials and final drives of Caterpillar and other manufacturers’ equipment where the Caterpillar TO-4 performance level is required. Autran TO-410 has been specifically designed to extend the life and performance of Caterpillar transmissions, hoist, converter and hydraulic systems in off-road equipment, where this viscosity grade has been specified.
Autran TO-430 is a specialised monograde SAE 30 Caterpillar TO-4 quality transmission fluid. It has been specifically designed for use in Caterpillar transmissions, drive trains and hydraulic systems where this viscosity grade is specified. This oil is also suitable for use in transmissions and drive trains where an Allison C4, SAE 30 qualified lubricant is specified.
Note: NOT recommended for on-highway transmission applications.
Autran TO-450 is a specialised SAE 50 monograde drive train fluid for all Caterpillar transmissions and drive trains which specify the use of Caterpillar TO-4 or the now obsolete TO-2 oils.
Autran TO-460 is a specialised SAE 60 monograde final drive fluid for Caterpillar final drives and differentials which specify the use of Caterpillar TO-4 in high ambient temperatures.
Autran TO-4 meets the stringent requirements of Caterpillar TO-4; Autran TO-410 and TO-430 also meets the performance requirements of Allison C4.
Note: Allison no longer approve or recommend TO-4 fluids against Allison C4 specification; Suitable for Komatsu equipment; SAE 10, 30, 50, 60.
Autran TO-4 410, 430, 450 and 460 are recommended for Caterpillar drive train components, Komatsu driver train and hydraulics, Allison automatic transmissions, and many other heavy duty transmissions and final drives.
BP Energear Axle LS 90 is a mineral oil-based gear oil which is suitable for use in limited slip differentials in cars and commercial vehicles where API GL-5 oils with specific limited slip friction performance is required; it can also be used in conventional differentials. Optimised and stable friction characteristics for effective operation of limited slip differentials throughout the drain interval. Very good wear protection, even under severe conditions, prolongs component life.
API GL-5. Limited Slip Performance
Energear Hypo XL 80W-90 developed for use in Mercedes-Benz automotive axles requiring gear oil of MB 235.20 specification. For use in hypoid, bevel and spiral gear units in axles and final drives operating under severe conditions and a wide range of operating temperatures.
Mercedes-Benz 235.20; SAE 80W-90; Mack GO-J; US MIL-PRF-2105E; API GL-5; MT 1; MAN 342 Typ M3; ZF TE-ML-05A, TE-ML-12E,TE-ML-16B, TE-ML-17B,TE-ML-19B, TE-ML-21A.
Developed for use in automotive, hypoid, bevel and spiral gears requiring an MB 235.20 specification gear oil. Also replaces 235.0 and 235.6.
Also suitable in applications that require Mack GO-J.
May also be used in automotive equipment operating under severe conditions and a wide range of operating temperatures.
For manual gearboxes, Energear Hypo XL 80W-90 should only be used if lubricants of API GL-5 performance level are specifically recommended by the vehicle manufacturer.
Hypogear 80W-90 & 85W-140 are high performance, automotive gear oils providing excellent anti-wear performance, corrosion protection and thermal oxidation stability.
The two viscosity grades available, SAE 80W-90 and SAE 85W-140, were initially developed to meet the requirements of US Military gear oil specifications, but have now become the most prominent grades for use in hypoid or spiral/bevel differentials, transaxles and manual transmissions.
SAE 80W-90: 85W-140; Defence Standard OEP-220 (80W-90), OEP-660 (85W-140); API GL-5; Approved Mack GO-H gear oils; API MT-1; Mack GO-J performance; US MIL-PRF-2105E.
Automotive differentials and other gear sets where API Service Quality GL-5 lubricants have been specified.
Not suitable for most synchronised transmissions.
Super TOU is a universal farm oil designed for use in the majority of tractors and other diesel and petrol powered farm equipment and implements.
It is the ideal farm rationalisation oil to minimise lubricants inventory without loss of lubricant protection and equipment performance.
It has been particularly focused upon the multi-functional specifications, Massey Ferguson M-1144, and John Deere JD27.
Engine: SAE 15W-40, API CE/SF, ACEA E2;
Massey Ferguson M-1139, M-1144, John Deere JD J27A, J20C, Mercedes Benz 227.1, Ford M2C 159B (Suitable for use in Ford 30/40 series).
Transmission: SAE 80W-90,API GL4, ZF TE-ML06B, ML07B.
Hydraulic Pump Tests: Vickers, Denison, Sundstrand, Saginaw.
Upgraded formulation to provide enhanced soot handling performance to CH-4 type performance.
Super TOU 15W-40 is used in gearboxes, transmissions, final drives, hydraulic systems, power take-offs and wet brakes of most tractors.
It can also be used in diesel and petrol engines of cars, tractors and other farm equipment.
Tractran TF-10 is a high-performance fluid blended to meet the transmission and hydraulic requirements of modern tractors and some industrial machinery.
It also provides the anti-wear, anti-oxidation, anti-corrosion and viscosity characteristics essential for a quality hydraulic fluid.
Note: NOT recommended for Allison transmission application.
API GL-4; SAE 80W; Ford ESEN M2C 134D; Volvo VME WB 101; Case MS 1207*; John Deere JDM J20C*; Massey Ferguson M1141, M1135*; ZF TE-ML 03E, 05F, 17E; Caterpillar TO-2*
Tractran TF-10 is suitable for use in a wide range of tractors, harvesters and other farm equipment plus some industrial machinery.
It provides the necessary extreme pressure properties and film strength for good gear lubrications for manual or power-shift transmissions.
Tractran TF-10 also provides optimum frictional characteristics necessary for the effective operation of oil-immersed clutches, brakes and fluid couplings, and some final drives.
