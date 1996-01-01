Scan BP Rewards and you could win 1 of 3 Adelaide All-Access getaways!

Put yourself in pole position to win an Adelaide All-Access getaway.



We're giving three lucky BP Rewards members, and their guests, the chance to experience Adelaide from every angle. From exclusive bp Adelaide Grand Final access and VIP afterrace concerts experiences headlined by Guns N’ Roses, to wine country tours, premium accommodation and unforgettable local experiences, this is Adelaide like you've never seen it before.



To enter, simply:

Download the BPme app and sign up to BP Rewards Purchase any fuel or eligible shop items and scan BP Rewards (or BP Rewards linked Qantas Frequent Flyer card)

OR

pay for fuel via the BPme app from a participating BP Rewards store.

It’s that simple – plus there is no minimum spend!



Bonus Entry: Purchase 30 litres or more of bp Ultimate 98 in a single transaction and receive an extra entry!



And, there are 30 secondary prizes of $500 bp gift cards to win.



There is no limit on the number of times you can enter. The more times you fill up and scan, the more chances you’ll have to win!

Hurry – ends 13th October.

Adelaide All-Access experience for you and a friend 24 November – 30 November 2026 includes;