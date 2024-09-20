How bp makes EV charging easier for fleets

The world is moving towards an energy system that’s increasingly lower carbon. bp’s global investment in this area means we can help support transition to lower carbon fuels, including EV. Over half of fleets (52%) have already joined the EV revolution and, if you’re ready to lower the carbon footprint of your fleet, partnering with bp gives you a comprehensive solution. An important part of our offer is integrated electric vehicle charging solutions, with each customer able to select their ideal blend of home, workplace, customer depots and on-the-road charging.

Access our ever-growing network with bp Fuel & Charge card

bp pulse, bp’s EV charging business, is rapidly growing its network to provide fleets like yours with convenient infrastructure. That includes a network of around ~40,000 charging points in the UK offered by bp pulse and our roaming partners, accessible with the bp Fuel & Charge card.

We're also working hard to reduce downtime and get your vehicles back on the road more quickly. Today, there are 3,000 bp pulse rapid (more than 50kwH) and ultra-fast (150kW or faster) chargers.

Why is that so important? A 150kW charger could provide up to 100 miles of range in around 15 minutes*.

*depending on the vehicle, its charge management software, its battery, the weather and driving conditions.

Even more charging options

With our home charger installation service for fleets, we can install charging points at your employees’ homes. That way, your drivers can simply plug in and charge on their driveway.

We’re also working hard to add convenience for larger vehicles. One notable recent development is the introduction of Europe’s first public E-Truck charging corridor along a 600km stretch of the Rhine-Alpine corridor in Germany.

This corridor covers one of the busiest freight routes in Europe, connecting key North Sea ports in Belgium and the Netherlands with the Mediterranean port of Genoa in Italy. Charging facilities are conveniently spaced along the corridor to provide flexibility for mandatory truck breaks to eat, drink and rest.

With approximately 270,000 E-Trucks set to be in operation in Europe by 20301, we’re planning to introduce more bp pulse E-Truck charging corridors soon in the UK, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.

1 Source ACEA, medium & heavy-duty vehicles

App to find your nearest charging point in real-time

Our free Fuel & Charge app allows drivers to easily and swiftly locate the nearest charging point that offers the appropriate charging speed to meet their needs. The app then guides them directly to the location, enhancing the efficiency of their journey while avoiding expensive delays and detours.