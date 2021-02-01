The Future of Fleet Report

To mark the launch of our Fuel and Charge card and app, bp partnered with the Electric Vehicle Centre of Excellence at Cardiff University to help fleets prepare for the future.
Featuring insights from bp pulse, bp Fleet Solutions, and UK fleet managers, our report explores the challenges currently being faced when it comes to the adoption of EVs, and what decision makers feel will be the biggest challenges for their fleet in the coming months and years.
Advancements in fuel technology, a wider range of electric vehicles, and new and changing emission legislation all mean more choices for your fleet than ever before.
Our Fuel and Charge card and app allows a seamless one-card solution for traditional fuel and electric vehicles in your fleet.
Our complete service keeps your fleet on the move, and however your fleet operates, we can help you meet emission legislation and
access emerging fuels where you need them.
With over 10 years’ experience in the electric vehicle (EV) space, bp pulse is one of the only companies in the UK to build, operate, install and maintain electric charging points. We work alongside EV manufacturers, businesses and local authorities to develop the infrastructure to inspire drivers to make the switch to electric.
Today, you’ll find 7,000 public charging points available across the UK, and bp’s ambition is to increase this to 16,000 by 2030. bp pulse has also been powering up 150kW ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) chargers since 2019, with a further 1,400 planned to be added to the bp pulse network by 2030.
Our Fuel and Charge app also makes it easy to find charging points on the go: by entering your vehicle model, it directs you to a nearby and compatible charging station.
BP helps with managing EV installations for businesses, and drivers at home and at the workplace. Enjoy a broad offer of British owned and made units that are installed and supported with bp pulse services, including:
OneCharge – a wall mounted, neat and simple charger
Fastcharger – Compact and flexible to be positioned exactly where you need it
Powercharge – Slim, and easy to install
Ultracharge – next generation rapid charging – perfect for a fast charge
The Fuel & Charge offer has the right solutions wherever you are. With an on the road network, an ever-increasing amount of high-speed charging points in the UK, and home installation options, your drivers don’t have to worry where to charge next.