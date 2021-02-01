The Future of Fleet Report

Flexibility Our research found that 52% of UK fleet decision makers have electric vehicles in their fleet, but of those who don’t, 27% feel they would not be able to afford the up-front cost. Advancements in fuel technology, a wider range of electric vehicles, and new and changing emission legislation all mean more choices for your fleet than ever before. Our Fuel and Charge card and app allows a seamless one-card solution for traditional fuel and electric vehicles in your fleet. Our complete service keeps your fleet on the move, and however your fleet operates, we can help you meet emission legislation and

access emerging fuels where you need them.

Charging 25% of fleet decision makers stated a concern that EV models do not do enough miles in one charge, and 24% said they do not have the time to charge while on the road. With over 10 years’ experience in the electric vehicle (EV) space, bp pulse is one of the only companies in the UK to build, operate, install and maintain electric charging points. We work alongside EV manufacturers, businesses and local authorities to develop the infrastructure to inspire drivers to make the switch to electric. Today, you’ll find 7,000 public charging points available across the UK, and bp’s ambition is to increase this to 16,000 by 2030. bp pulse has also been powering up 150kW ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) chargers since 2019, with a further 1,400 planned to be added to the bp pulse network by 2030. Our Fuel and Charge app also makes it easy to find charging points on the go: by entering your vehicle model, it directs you to a nearby and compatible charging station.