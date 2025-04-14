The changing role of a fleet manager

Managing a fleet has never been more complex. Fleet managers who once focused primarily on vehicle acquisition, maintenance schedules and fuel consumption now find themselves juggling an array of additional responsibilities. As businesses continue their transition to electric vehicles, fleet managers have become part property manager, part HR expert, and part data analyst – all while overseeing and ensuring the efficiency of increasingly diverse fleets.



The evolving fleet landscape



bp's Energy Outlook predicts that by 2035, EVs will account for 20-30% of light duty vehicles globally, with significantly higher penetration in advanced markets like the UK and EU. Many organisations have already converted their "low hanging fruit" – vehicles with predictable routes that can either charge at home or return to a depot overnight. However, most fleets will continue operating both conventional and electric vehicles for years to come.

This mixed fleet reality creates some challenges. Different fuel types, varying charging requirements, and diverse operating patterns all demand careful coordination. Fleet managers must master this complexity to maintain operational efficiency, all while progressing their business’ sustainability objectives.

New responsibilities



Today's fleet managers must think well beyond traditional vehicle management. Implementing charging infrastructure at depots or facilities requires careful planning. Managers must determine the appropriate quantity and speed of chargers, understand power requirements, and consider site leases. With substantial costs involved, getting it right first time is essential. Facilities such as bp’s Charging-as-a-Service solution can help, but infrastructure deployment inevitably adds complexity to the fleet manager's role.

The days of simply handing over keys to a new vehicle are long gone. Fleet managers now need to help drivers adapt to new operating patterns, ensuring they understand where and when they can charge, the concept of charging curves, and much more. This often includes managing home charging programmes, which introduces additional considerations around driver home ownership, off-street parking availability, and expense reimbursement.

Understanding fleet mobility patterns has become crucial. Fleet managers need clarity on routes, timings, mileage, available charging infrastructure, and how charging stops might affect wider operations. This information helps determine which drivers might need home charging solutions, how much infrastructure is needed at depots, and which routes might be suitable for EVs in the future.