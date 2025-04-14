The changing role of a fleet manager

bp's Energy Outlook predicts that by 2035, EVs will account for 20-30% of light duty vehicles globally, with significantly higher penetration in advanced markets like the UK and EU. Many organisations have already converted their "low hanging fruit" – vehicles with predictable routes that can either charge at home or return to a depot overnight. However, most fleets will continue operating both conventional and electric vehicles for years to come.
This mixed fleet reality creates some challenges. Different fuel types, varying charging requirements, and diverse operating patterns all demand careful coordination. Fleet managers must master this complexity to maintain operational efficiency, all while progressing their business’ sustainability objectives.
Today's fleet managers must think well beyond traditional vehicle management. Implementing charging infrastructure at depots or facilities requires careful planning. Managers must determine the appropriate quantity and speed of chargers, understand power requirements, and consider site leases. With substantial costs involved, getting it right first time is essential. Facilities such as bp’s Charging-as-a-Service solution can help, but infrastructure deployment inevitably adds complexity to the fleet manager's role.
The days of simply handing over keys to a new vehicle are long gone. Fleet managers now need to help drivers adapt to new operating patterns, ensuring they understand where and when they can charge, the concept of charging curves, and much more. This often includes managing home charging programmes, which introduces additional considerations around driver home ownership, off-street parking availability, and expense reimbursement.
Understanding fleet mobility patterns has become crucial. Fleet managers need clarity on routes, timings, mileage, available charging infrastructure, and how charging stops might affect wider operations. This information helps determine which drivers might need home charging solutions, how much infrastructure is needed at depots, and which routes might be suitable for EVs in the future.
Drawing from our many years of experience working with countless UK fleet operators, we’ve pulled together some practical advice for today's fleet managers:
Before making any significant changes, ensure you have a complete understanding of your fleet's operation. Analyse daily routes, vehicle utilisation, and driver patterns. This data provides the foundation for all strategic decisions, from vehicle procurement to infrastructure investment.
Rather than attempting full scale fleet conversion, identify the vehicles most suitable for electrification in the short term – typically those with predictable routes and lower daily mileage. This controlled approach enables fleet managers to develop processes and gain experience before tackling more challenging use cases.
Managing a mixed fleet shouldn't mean doubling your administrative burden. Solutions like the bp Fuel & Charge card provide access to both traditional fuel and EV charging networks while consolidating all energy costs into a single invoice – dramatically reducing administrative overhead.
If home charging for drivers forms part of your strategy, establish clear policies covering eligibility, installation, reimbursement, and tax implications. Consider using solutions that automatically separate work and personal charging to simplify expense management.
Driver behaviour significantly impacts both conventional and electric vehicle efficiency. Structured training programmes can help drivers understand optimal driving techniques, efficient charging practices, and route planning – all contributing to improved fleet performance.
Expert partners like bp Fleet Solutions can play a vital role in helping fleet managers navigate the additional complexity of their role. From comprehensive fuel and charging networks to advanced fleet management tools and consultative support, we provide integrated solutions designed specifically for the needs of today's fleet managers.
