BP Fuel & Charge App: new app enhancements heighten security and convenience on the app

In addition to the previous functions, the new version of the BP Fuel & Charge app increases user-friendliness and supports you in setting up your account securely. If you have activated the automatic update, there’s no need to do anything else to receive the update. For those who haven’t yet downloaded the app, the updated version is available for download in both the AppStore for Apple devices and the Google Play store for Android.

New update enhancements

Automatic market classification When you register, the app automatically recognises which country you are in based on your Aral Fuel & Charge card and activates the market-specific features - such as the language and appropriate settings for the charging infrastructure. Instant overview In map mode, you can now always see how many charging points are in your immediate vicinity. The corresponding number is updated in your position marker in real time.

Filter charging speed In this new filter function, you can specify exactly how many kilowatts of charging power your next charging point should have. This way, you always keep track of the duration and cost of your next stop.

Password evaluation After you have entered your password, the app evaluates the strength of your password and gives you advice on how to make your password as secure as possible.

The main functions of the BP Fuel & Charge app: