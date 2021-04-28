BP Fuel & Charge App: new app enhancements heighten security and convenience on the app

When you register, the app automatically recognises which country you are in based on your Aral Fuel & Charge card and activates the market-specific features - such as the language and appropriate settings for the charging infrastructure.
In map mode, you can now always see how many charging points are in your immediate vicinity. The corresponding number is updated in your position marker in real time.
In this new filter function, you can specify exactly how many kilowatts of charging power your next charging point should have. This way, you always keep track of the duration and cost of your next stop.
After you have entered your password, the app evaluates the strength of your password and gives you advice on how to make your password as secure as possible.
Here you can find charging points including opening hours and availability - in real time.
Simply select your vehicle from a predefined list of electric and plug-in models on the market. This way, the app will only show you the charging stations that are suitable for your vehicle type.
Let your preferred route planner guide you to your destination - provided the app is installed on your smartphone.
Also keep an eye on costs with the BP Fuel & Charge app. You can use it to check and compare the charging costs at the respective charging points.
The satellite view can help with navigation. For example, you can use it to better assess the parking situation at your destination, orient yourself to prominent buildings or immediately spot bottlenecks and obstacles.
With so much on your plate already, you’re sure to appreciate the support of the online bp Account Manager with your fuel card security. But are you taking full advantage of everything on offer? This blog might open your eyes to unused features that could reduce your workload further.
bp Chargemaster has been awarded a contract worth up to £21 million by Police Scotland to supply electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across its estates, in the largest ever deal of its kind in the UK.
