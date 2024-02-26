Charging on the go, simplified

Drivers no longer need to choose the charging connector type for their vehicle, as now they can simply select their own vehicle model from a provided list of battery-electric and plug-in hybrid electric models available.
The app then helps them easily find a suitable charging point for the vehicle.
Once drivers have selected the charging station, they can now choose from the navigation apps already installed on their smartphone, so they can use their preferred provider as well as specialised EV route planners.
Switching the map type to satellite view makes it a breeze to find a charging station. The bird’s eye view facilitates orientation and enables you to easily spot landmarks, parking facilities, and potential barriers in the area.
The registration process has also been further simplified and keeping an eye on costs with the BP Fuel and Charge app is effortless via the electronic assistant, which means you can check charging costs at respective charge points. And for when time is of the essence, a filter that only shows rapid charging or ultra-fast charge points helps you to find the right charging station.
With so much on your plate already, you’re sure to appreciate the support of the online bp Account Manager with your fuel card security. But are you taking full advantage of everything on offer? This blog might open your eyes to unused features that could reduce your workload further.
bp Chargemaster has been awarded a contract worth up to £21 million by Police Scotland to supply electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across its estates, in the largest ever deal of its kind in the UK.
