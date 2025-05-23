BPme Rewards: a win for drivers and fleet managers alike

One major benefit is the BPme Rewards programme, which gives drivers points for fuel and everyday purchases at bp branded sites. Points can be exchanged for digital vouchers from retailers like Amazon, M&S and Love2shop – a simple way to get something back for the journeys they make every day.
Drivers who sign up for BPme Rewards can enjoy instant savings on hot snacks, tasty treats, and refreshing drinks at participating bp stores. The BPme Rewards Price includes delicious options from bp’s wildbean cafe along with M&S treats.
The BPme app makes refuelling quicker and easier. The app also includes a fuel station finder to help plan journeys and avoid the stress of low fuel. Mileage can be recorded through the app too, reducing errors and admin. BPme was also the first mobile fuel purchasing app in the UK to connect to a fuel card, offering a seamless and secure experience. This means that instead of heading inside the shop to pay, they can complete the whole transaction from their vehicle, saving them time and enabling them to get back on the road more quickly.
Fleet managers benefit too. Security is built in, with protections against misuse or fraud, and managers can limit app use to specific drivers or cards if needed. The app also helps when a driver forgets or misplaces a physical fuel card as they can still refuel and pay directly through the app.
The aim of the BPme Rewards programme and app is simple: to make things easier. For managers, it’s about better oversight and less hassle. For drivers, it’s about saving time and feeling recognised for the work they do.
If you’re looking for ways to improve how your fleet operates, not just in terms of costs, but in supporting the people who keep it running, BPme offers a practical place to start. Find out more about how bp Fleet Solutions can help you today.