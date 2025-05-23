BPme Rewards: a win for drivers and fleet managers alike

Running a fleet is of course all about keeping things moving. Planning, coordinating and reporting are essential, but driver wellbeing is also key to any successful fleet operation. After all, it’s the drivers who keep the vehicles on the road. With the BPme app and the BPme Rewards programme, both fleet managers and drivers have tools that can make their days run more smoothly, with added benefits that go beyond just fuel.



A simple way to say thank you

One major benefit is the BPme Rewards programme, which gives drivers points for fuel and everyday purchases at bp branded sites. Points can be exchanged for digital vouchers from retailers like Amazon, M&S and Love2shop – a simple way to get something back for the journeys they make every day. Drivers who sign up for BPme Rewards can enjoy instant savings on hot snacks, tasty treats, and refreshing drinks at participating bp stores. The BPme Rewards Price includes delicious options from bp’s wildbean cafe along with M&S treats.

Benefits for drivers

The BPme app makes refuelling quicker and easier. The app also includes a fuel station finder to help plan journeys and avoid the stress of low fuel. Mileage can be recorded through the app too, reducing errors and admin. BPme was also the first mobile fuel purchasing app in the UK to connect to a fuel card, offering a seamless and secure experience. This means that instead of heading inside the shop to pay, they can complete the whole transaction from their vehicle, saving them time and enabling them to get back on the road more quickly.

